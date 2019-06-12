Software: FreeFileSync, Debian/GSOC, LibreOffice and Lightworks
-
File Synchronization App FreeFileSync Brings Another Update
File synchronization software, FreeFileSync releases latest update with 10.13.
FreeFileSync is a folder and file synchronization free software that is available for Linux, Windows and Mac. This software can sync between your devices files and folders and only sync the changed files/directories. That means it can identify the changed files and make sure to transfer those in backup systems.
Armed with scheduling of transfers, JOB features for sync – this free and open source software is one of the best file sync/ backup software available today.
FreeFileSync released 10.13 with bunch of big fixes and enhancements.
-
Utkarsh Gupta: GSoC Bi-Weekly Report - Week 1 and 2
The idea is to package all the dependencies of Loomio and get Loomio easily installable on the Debian machines.
The phase 1, that is, the first 4 weeks, were planned to package the Ruby and the Node dependencies. When I started off, I hit an obstacle. Little did we know about how to go about packaging complex applications like that.
I have been helping out in packages like gitlab, diaspora, et al. And towards the end of the last week, we learned that loomio needs to be done like diaspora.
-
Annual Report 2018: LibreOffice Conference
The LibreOffice Conference is the annual gathering of the community, our end-users, and everyone interested in free office software. Every year, it takes place in a different country and is supported by members of the LibreOffice commercial ecosystem. In 2018, the conference was organized by the young and dynamic Albanian community at Oficina in Tirana, from Wednesday, September 26, to Friday, September 28, the eight anniversary of the LibreOffice project. Here’s a quick video recap – read on for more details…
-
New Lightworks Beta Version 14.6 revision 114986 Now Available on Windows Linux and Mac!
It is strongly recommended that users backup their project folder before installing any new Beta build of Lightworks.
We are pleased to announce the second Beta of Lightworks 14.6 which includes many changes based on Forum feedback. Excellent work all round and we are hopeful that this Beta Cycle will be short lived. We hope you enjoy all the features and changes in the latest version which can be found in the : Changelog pages
-
Lightworks 14.6 Remains A Closed-Up Blob, But At Least The Linux Support Continues
It was nearly a decade ago the high-end, commercial video software editing solution Lightworks announced they would be going open-source but to this day that milestone has yet to be materialized. Lightworks though does continue advancing with their v14.6 release on the horizon and at least their added Linux support continues to be expanded upon.
EditShare, the company behind Lightworks, really dropped the ball when it came to their open-source plans. All that we've been able to gather over these years is that they hit some complexities with their original open-source plans and aren't committed enough in seeking to work through those issues to make the code public. So at the end of the day Lightworks is still a closed-source non-linear video editor, but at least it's one of the most feature-rich/professional-grade solutions with native Linux support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 600 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: FreeFileSync, Debian/GSOC, LibreOffice and Lightworks
today's howtos
KDE: Site Description Update, Boost and Meeting KDE in València
Linux Devices: Librem, NGD and Commell SBCs
Recent comments
4 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 9 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago
22 hours 50 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago