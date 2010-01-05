Android Leftovers
-
5 Android apps you shouldn’t miss this week! – Android Apps Weekly
-
Apps on third-party Android store carry unwelcome code
-
Pocophone F1 (Poco F1) Android Q update will come, confirms Xiaomi exec
-
OnePlus 6/6T get Android Q Developer Preview 2
-
Huawei could consider Russain-fork of Sailfish OS as its Android alternative
-
New Nvidia Shield TV running Android 9 Pie pops up in Play Console device catalog
-
How to remotely track your Android phone
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 204 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
My personal journey from MIT to GPL
As I got started writing open source software, I generally preferred the MIT license. I actually made fun of the “copyleft” GPL licenses, on the grounds that they are less free. I still hold this opinion today: the GPL license is less free than the MIT license - but today, I believe this in a good way.
[...]
I don’t plan on relicensing my historical projects, but my new projects have used the GPL family of licenses for a while now. I think you should seriously consider it as well.
Security Leftovers
Kernel: Systemd, DXVK, Intel and AMD
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 46 min ago
11 hours 32 sec ago
15 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 27 min ago
20 hours 43 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago