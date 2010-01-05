New features for kde.org
The application page now contains some additional metadata information. This can help search engines to better understand the content of the webpage.
Also: KDE Plasma 5.16 Released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 403 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Stable kernels 5.1.10, 4.19.51, and 4.14.126
Android Leftovers
My personal journey from MIT to GPL
As I got started writing open source software, I generally preferred the MIT license. I actually made fun of the “copyleft” GPL licenses, on the grounds that they are less free. I still hold this opinion today: the GPL license is less free than the MIT license - but today, I believe this in a good way.
[...]
I don’t plan on relicensing my historical projects, but my new projects have used the GPL family of licenses for a while now. I think you should seriously consider it as well.
Recent comments
3 hours 39 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 34 sec ago
22 hours 38 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago