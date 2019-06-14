Open Hardware: X-FAB RISC-V Microcontroller
-
X-FAB Silicon Foundries tapes-out open-source RISC-V MCU
Together with crowd-sourcing IC platform partner Efabless Corporation, X-FAB Silicon Foundries has announced the first-silicon availability of the Efabless RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) reference design.
This open-source semiconductor project went from design start to tape-out in less than three months using the Efabless design flow based on open-source tools. The mixed-signal SoC, called Raven, is based on the community developed ultra-low power PicoRV32 RISC-V core. Efabless has bench-tested the Raven at 100MHz, and based on simulations the design should be able to operate at up to 150MHz.
The open-source top-level design uses X-FAB proprietary analog IP and is created with an open-source design flow. This hybrid open-source design brings the power of open innovation and at the same time protecting significant investment in proprietary IP.
-
X-FAB and Efabless Announce Successful First Silicon of Raven, An Open-Source RISC-V Microcontroller
X-FAB Silicon Foundries, the leading analog/mixed-signal and specialty foundry, together with crowd-sourcing IC platform partner Efabless Corporation, today announced the successful first-silicon availability of the Efabless RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) reference design. This open-source semiconductor project went from design start to tape-out in less than three months using the Efabless design flow based on open-source tools. The mixed-signal SoC, called Raven, is based on the community developed ultra-low power PicoRV32 RISC-V core. Efabless has successfully bench-tested the Raven at 100MHz, and based on simulations the design should be able to operate at up to 150MHz.
-
X-FAB and Efabless Deliver Open Source Mixed-Signal SoC
Mixed signal foundry X-FAB Silicon Foundries and crowd-sourcing IC platform Efabless Corp. have announced silicon availability of a RISC-V based mixed signal system-on-chip (SoC) reference design. The open-source semiconductor project went from design start to tape-out in less than three months using the Efabless design flow based on open-source tools.
-
X-Fab and Efabless announce Raven open-source RISC-V microcontroller
X-Fab Silicon Foundries, an analog/mixed-signal and specialty foundry, and crowd-sourcing IC platform partner Efabless, has announced the silicon availability of the Efabless RISC-V system on chip (SoC) reference design. This open-source semiconductor project went from design start to tape-out in less than three months using the Efabless design flow based on open-source tools, they said.
The mixed-signal SoC, called Raven, is based on the community developed ultra-low power PicoRV32 RISC-V core. Efabless has successfully bench-tested the Raven at 100MHz, and based on simulations the design should be able to operate at up to 150MHz, they added.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 645 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Games: NetherWorld, Dota Underlords and DXVK
New features for kde.org
The application page now contains some additional metadata information. This can help search engines to better understand the content of the webpage. Also: KDE Plasma 5.16 Released
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
25 min 59 sec ago
34 min 59 sec ago
46 min 17 sec ago
7 hours 38 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago