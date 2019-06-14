Wind River pumps new beans into embedded Linux
It’s hard to know whether to pronounce software infrastructure company Wind River as wind (as in eaten too many beans, that thing that makes sails billow out) or wind (as in snakey, twisty) river.
It looks like its wind as in breezy mistrals on this link, so let’s go with that.
Whether it be winding or breezy, the company has this month updated its Wind River Linux with a release focused on ease of adoption of containers in embedded systems.
How do you make containers adoption easier? We’re glad you asked.
It’s all about offering pre-built containers, tools and documentation as well as support for frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.
