Kernel and Linux Foundation in Pockets of Proprietary Software Vendors
-
AT&T, Nokia open up the radio’s edge to third party apps [Ed: Openwashing to dominate the standards and interfaces (with patents) through the "Linux" Foundation]
AT&T and Nokia have developed a radio edge cloud (REC) appliance that the two companies plan to release into open source via the Linux Foundation. The REC will make it possible for third parties to develop apps and get access to the radio access network (RAN).
[...]
Murphy said that it is not easy to predict all the use cases for REC but added that having an open source edge cloud with open interfaces to the RAN control will allow operators to have more options.
-
Accord Project to develop open source framework for smart legal contracts [Ed: They're promoting and spreading proprietary software and proprietary formats of Microsoft]
One of the main purposes of Accord Project is, therefore, to provide a vendor-neutral “.doc” format for smart legal agreements.
-
Apple joins the open-source Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Apple, in typical fashion, isn’t commenting on the announcement, but the CNCF notes that end-user memberships are meant for organizations that are “heavy users of open source cloud native technologies” and that are looking to give back to the community. By becoming a CNCF end-user member, companies also join the Linux Foundation .
-
Linux stable tree mirror at github [Ed: Greg Kroah-Hartman giving Microsoft more control over Linux]
It differs from Linus’s tree at: https://github.com/torvalds/linux in that it contains all of the different stable tree branches and stable releases and tags, which many devices end up building on top of.
So, mirror away!
Also note, this is a read-only mirror, any pull requests created on it will be gleefully ignored, just like happens on Linus’s github mirror.
If people think this is needed on any other git hosting site, just let me know and I will be glad to push to other places as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 732 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 26 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 39 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago