Android Leftovers
-
Poco F1 to get Android Q update along with 11 Xiaomi smartphones
-
Nvidia Shield TV w/ Android 9 Pie and revised chipset seems to be in the works
-
Realme 2 & Realme C1 ColorOS 6 Android Pie (9.0) beta recruitment begins, stable update coming next month
-
Realme 1 ColorOS 6.0 (Android Pie 9.0) update starts hitting some units (Download link inside)
-
Chrome for Android now makes it easier to access Web Page Translation
-
Android: 5 games news - E3 2019, Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, and Battle Blobs
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 752 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian GNU/Linux riscv64 port in mid 2019
As it can be seen in the first graph, perhaps with some difficulty, is that the percent of arch-dependent packages built for riscv64 (grey line) has been around or higher than 80% since mid 2018, just a few months after the port was added to the infrastructure. Given than the arch-dependent packages are about half of the Debian['s main, unstable] archive and that (in simple terms) arch-independent packages can be used by all ports (provided that the software that they rely on is present, e.g. a programming language interpreter), this means that around 90% of packages of the whole archive has been available for this architecture from early on.
Latest Security FUD
Software: Synapse, Qmmp and LibreOffice
Lenovo ThinkPad P Laptops Are Available with Ubuntu
Dell may be the best-known Linux laptop vendor right now, but Lenovo is looking to muscle in on the pre-installed Linux machine market. All of Lenovo’s refreshed ThinkPad P series laptops will be available to buy with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preinstalled when they go on sale in the US later this month. Oddly, Lenovo doesn’t mention Linux availability in their press release introducing the new ThinkPad P series laptops, but eagle-eyed Linux users spotted the additional OS option on when investigating the laptop’s ‘tech specs’ on the Lenovo website. The company says its refreshed P-series ‘portfolio’ is “…is designed to meet the ever-changing power and portability needs of modern professionals across industries – both in the office and beyond without sacrificing our legendary engineering know-how, reliability and security.” Also: How to install Lubuntu Linux OS on PC via USB stick/drive
Recent comments
5 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
22 hours 46 min ago
23 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 35 min ago
23 hours 46 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago