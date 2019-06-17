KIT Scenarist is a Powerful Tool for Creating Screenplays
KIT Scenarist is an open source software for creating screenplays. You can use it for creating stories from the birth of the idea and before the transfer of the script to production.
Android Leftovers
R.T. Russell's Z80 BBC Basic is now open source
As part of the work I’ve been doing with cpmish I’ve been trying to track down the copyright holders of some of the more classic pieces of CP/M software and asking them to license it in a way that allows redistribution. One of the people I contacted was R.T. Russell, the author of the classic Z80 BBC BASIC, and he very kindly sent me the source and agreed to allow it to be distributed under the terms of the zlib license. So it’s now open source!
Games: Strange Loop Games and City Builder
