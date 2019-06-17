Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KIT Scenarist is a Powerful Tool for Creating Screenplays

Submitted by itsfoss on Monday 17th of June 2019 11:14:03 AM Filed under
Software

KIT Scenarist is an open source software for creating screenplays. You can use it for creating stories from the birth of the idea and before the transfer of the script to production.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

KIT Scenarist is a Powerful Tool for Creating Screenplays

KIT Scenarist is an open source software for creating screenplays. You can use it for creating stories from the birth of the idea and before the transfer of the script to production. Read more

Android Leftovers

R.T. Russell's Z80 BBC Basic is now open source

As part of the work I’ve been doing with cpmish I’ve been trying to track down the copyright holders of some of the more classic pieces of CP/M software and asking them to license it in a way that allows redistribution. One of the people I contacted was R.T. Russell, the author of the classic Z80 BBC BASIC, and he very kindly sent me the source and agreed to allow it to be distributed under the terms of the zlib license. So it’s now open source! Read more

Games: Strange Loop Games and City Builder

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6