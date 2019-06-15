Games: Terminal, Donensbourgh, Voxel Tycoon, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Truck the System, RPCS3 and Thrive
-
5 command-line games for sysadmins
Just because you prefer working in a text-mode interface doesn't mean you're not entitled to a little fun here and there.
Last December, I took some time out before the holidays to explore some of my favorite command-line diversions into a series for Opensource.com. It ended up being a bit of an advent calendar for terminal toys, and I got some great suggestions from readers.
Now summer has arrived, at least for us in the northern hemisphere, and for many of this means a time of summer breaks, vacations, and generally trying to fit in a little relaxation between committing code and closing tickets. So to that end, I thought I'd revisit five of my favorite command-line games from that series, and share them here with you on Enable Sysadmin.
-
Donensbourgh, a medieval farming RPG that could be one to watch has Linux support
Currently in the early stages but it seems promising, Donensbourgh is a medieval RPG with no violence or combat of any kind for those after perhaps a more relaxing experience. I'm glad developers take risks and make games like this, as I do enjoy games with plenty of combat but I often find there's not enough outside of that.
Sadly, it seems they don't do their development videos showcasing gameplay in English so I've not a clue what they're saying.
-
An early build of the tycoon strategy game 'Voxel Tycoon' will release on itch.io later this month
Voxel Tycoon, another in-development indie game that will have Linux support is arriving soon with an early build.
What exactly is it? The developer says it's a "tycoon strategy game about transportation, building factories, and mining in a beautiful voxel landscapes" which sounds interesting. Even more interesting perhaps, is their claim that it will include "all-new features never before seen in the genre". I'm keen to see if it will live up to that in any way, so I will be taking a look when it's ready.
-
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech can now be picked up DRM-free on GOG
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, the fun card-based tactical RPG from Image and Form (developer) and Thunderful (publisher) can now be picked up DRM-free on GOG.
-
Truck the System, an upcoming game about building trucks and then racing them sounds amusing
Currently in development by UK developer jorgen games (hooray, a fellow Brit!), Truck the System is a slightly unusual racing game that's coming to Linux.
It's not a standard racing game like Dirt or Grid as you will be actually building your vehicle, possibly adding a bunch of weapons and then race or fight your way to the finish. Sounds like it could be a lot of fun! There's no full trailer yet since it's still in development but here's a few quick clips to give you an idea:
-
PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 has a new report out, over 40% of listed games now "Playable"
RPCS3, the very impressive PlayStation 3 emulator continues advancing quickly with the team putting up a new report. This latest report covers April, with the delay being due to not having enough contributors. They're actually looking for help writing them, which you can apply for here.
-
Thrive, a free and open source game about the evolution of life
Thrive [Official Site] is a game I came across years ago, a game about the evolution of life with you starting as a tiny Microbe and eventually working up to something more complex.
That idea might sound familiar and for good reason, as it was originally inspired by the game Spore. However, they're attempting to go a little further by being scientifically accurate and have the evolution play-out across both you and everything around you.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 641 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KIT Scenarist is a Powerful Tool for Creating Screenplays
KIT Scenarist is an open source software for creating screenplays. You can use it for creating stories from the birth of the idea and before the transfer of the script to production.
Android Leftovers
R.T. Russell's Z80 BBC Basic is now open source
As part of the work I’ve been doing with cpmish I’ve been trying to track down the copyright holders of some of the more classic pieces of CP/M software and asking them to license it in a way that allows redistribution. One of the people I contacted was R.T. Russell, the author of the classic Z80 BBC BASIC, and he very kindly sent me the source and agreed to allow it to be distributed under the terms of the zlib license. So it’s now open source!
Games: Strange Loop Games and City Builder
Recent comments
11 hours 29 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago