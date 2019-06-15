Software: NetworkManager, Browsers, Microsoft Powerpoint Alternatives and Guix Substitutes NetworkManager Now Supports Making OVS DPDK Interfaces, Other Work For 1.20 NetworkManager 1.19.4 is the newest snapshot of this widely used Linux networking library on its road to version 1.20. NetworkManager 1.19.4 was tagged last week as the latest stepping stone towards the NetworkManager 1.20 stable release. A new feature also making it into NM this past week was support for creating OVS DPDK interfaces -- that's the Open vSwitch Data Plane Development Kit. Open vSwitch's DPDK path allows for lower-latency and higher-performance connectivity between OpenStack compute node instances and now with NetworkManager 1.20 is this better OVS-DPDK integration.

4 best browsers that don't save your history and personal data Tor is another great browser heavily focused on user privacy and security. It's available for Windows, MacOS, and GNU/Linux in 32-bit and 64-bit versions that are constantly updated. Its main focus is on anonymity. Based on a modified Firefox ESR, it contains things like NoScript and HTTPS-Everywhere. The browser works in a network that promises to protect a user's browsing history, location, messages, and any online personal data from people or bots that perform network traffic analysis. Tor network is a web of servers operated by volunteers. Their aim is to keep browsing data as secure as it can be. With Tor, you don't have to worry about browsing history, saved passwords or auto-completion data. Also, it's worth mentioning that Tor is the only browser that uses onion services. This means that users can publish websites and other services without revealing the location.

Microsoft Powerpoint Alternatives For Linux This post is for you if you are looking for the best alternative to Microsoft powerpoint alternatives for Linux operating systems. Microsoft’s office suite is one of the most popular software after Microsoft Windows and there won’t be any objection if we say that Windows is popular because of the MS office suite.

Substitutes are now available as lzip For a long time, our build farm at ci.guix.gnu.org has been delivering substitutes (pre-built binaries) compressed with gzip. Gzip was never the best choice in terms of compression ratio, but it was a reasonable and convenient choice: it’s rock-solid, and zlib made it easy for us to have Guile bindings to perform in-process compression in our multi-threaded guix publish server. With the exception of building software from source, downloads take the most time of Guix package upgrades. If users can download less, upgrades become faster, and happiness ensues. Time has come to improve on this, and starting from early June, Guix can publish and fetch lzip-compressed substitutes, in addition to gzip.

Red Hat's OpenShift and Fedora's Latest Enhanced OpenShift Red Hat AMQ Broker container image for monitoring Previously, I blogged about how to enhance your JBoss AMQ 6 container image for production: I explained how to externalise configuration and add Prometheus monitoring. While I already covered the topic well, I had to deal with this topic for version 7.2 of Red Hat AMQ Broker recently, and as things have slightly changed for this new release, I think it deserves an updated blog post! This post is a walk-through on how to enhance the base Red Hat AMQ Broker container image to add monitoring. This time we’ll see how much easier it is to provide customizations, even without writing a new Dockerfile. We will even go a step further by providing a Grafana dashboard sample for visualising the broker metrics.

Event Report - Fedora Meetup 15th June 2019, Pune, India We started planning for this one month back. Since we are doing this meetup regularly now, most of the things were known, only execution was required.

Outreachy with Fedora Happiness Packets: Phase 1 It’s been around 20 days that I have been working on an Outreachy internship project with The Fedora Project. I have been working on some of the pending issues, miscellaneous bugs and cleaning up code in Fedora Happiness Packets. This month has been quite fun, which includes great learning through the entire process