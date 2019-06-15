DJI spices up Matrice drones with 2nd Gen Manifold computer running Ubuntu with snaps
Canonical announced Ubuntu snaps support for DJI’s second-gen Manifold companion computer for its Matrice drones. The Manifold 2 offers a choice of Jetson TX2 or Intel Coffee Lake-U chips.
DJI’s industry leading drones such as its Phantom and Matrice models are directed by flight controllers that run a proprietary operating system. Yet, in 2015, the company announced a Manifold development computer for its Matrice 100 drone that runs Ubuntu on an Nvidia Tegra K1. A few weeks ago, DJI unveiled a more powerful Manifold 2 computer with a choice of Nvidia Jetson TX2 and Intel Core i7-8550U processors (see farther below). Canonical has followed up by announcing that not only will Ubuntu 16.04 return as the pre-installed OS for the device, but that it will include support for Ubuntu snaps application packages.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 716 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: NetworkManager, Browsers, Microsoft Powerpoint Alternatives and Guix Substitutes
Red Hat's OpenShift and Fedora's Latest
today's howtos
SUSE: SLE 12 Service Pack 5 Beta 1 and More
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
17 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 11 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago