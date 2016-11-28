today's howtos
-
So I wrote a piece, I won't say what piece it was, and I won't even say what client, or what website it's for, but I wrote a piece that was a very, very basic introductory piece about Docker. Even in the title, it said, "Docker Basics." So when you read that, you should have an understanding that this is an article about the fundamentals of this particular piece of technology. So what I wrote about it, it works. It functions, it serves a purpose.
-
Linux on Windows helps systems administrators gain new skills [Ed: Subtext: don't use GNU/Linux. Instead get malware from Microsoft; use Vista 10 with WeaSeL (EEE). In his own words, "line between Windows and Linux is starting to blur..."]
Latest Security FUD in the Media
-
We've noted for many years that (like so many "internet of things" devices) modern smart televisions have the security protection equivalent of damp cardboard. Not only are they often easily hacked (something intelligence agencies are super excited about since it gives them audio access to targets), but the companies that make them have been busted repeatedly for hoovering up user usage data (and even audio from your living room), and then failing to adequately secure it.
-
Microsoft has issued a warning to Azure customers using Linux Exim email servers running Exim version 4.87 to 4.91.
-
Linux Worm Hits Unpatched Exim Servers [Ed: When Exim has a bug it's the fault of "Linux". When Microsoft Windows has back doors for the NSA it's the fault of "hackers". Welcome to corporate media propaganda.]
-
Security researchers from Netflix have identified three new remote denial of service attacks against the Linux TCP stack.
-
It is possible to crash network-facing Linux servers, PCs, smartphones and tablets, and gadgets, or slow down their network connections, by sending them a series of maliciously crafted packets. It is also possible to hamper FreeBSD machines with the same attack.
Given that Linux powers an incredible amount of stuff these days, anything from network or internet-connected TVs, routers, thermostats, light switches, CCTV cameras, and robot vacuum cleaners, to servers, PCs, Android and ChromeOS devices, smart fridges, dialysis machines, car infotainment systems, tractors, construction equipment, and uranium centrifuges, and so on, can be potentially brought to a halt by miscreants if vulnerable.
Programming/Development: Zato, Wing, Receiving Code Review, CoffeeScript and BASIC
-
The newest version of Zato, the open-source Python-based enterprise API integrations platform and backend application server, is out with a lot of interesting features, changes and additions.
-
To debug extension scripts written for Wing, you will need to set up a new project that is configured so that Wing can debug itself. The manual steps for doing this are documented in Debugging Extension Scripts. However, let's use an extension script to do this automatically.
-
From a maintainer's perspective, that's the primary role of code review: to ensure project quality and continued maintainability. But there's an important secondary purpose as well: to help contributors (and potential contributors) learn and grow. In other words, receiving code review is a learning and growth opportunity, and should be approached as such.
And so, first and foremost: code review is not a judgement on you. It's a second set of eyes, and both of you are trying to make sure the changes are good. If they didn't want the change in the project, they'd say so! Subtlety isn't what's happening here. And besides, if anyone were perfect, we would do code review.
Which leads into: everyone needs code review. No change is too small for it, and no one is perfect. I've broken builds by changing only documentation, and flagged potential security issues from developers who have been coding almost as long as I've been alive. (And they've done the same to me!) That's normal. That's life. That's code review.
And it's fine, because we don't need it to be perfect on the first try. Contributing to open source isn't a school exam where we get a single attempt and it's most of the grade. We're concerned only with improving our software, and if there's grading at all, it's externally imposed (e.g., by an employer).
-
CoffeeScript is a very succinct programming language that transcompiles into JavaScript, so there is no interpretation at runtime. The syntax is inspired by Ruby, Python and Haskell, and implements many features from these three languages.
CoffeeScript is closely related to JavaScript without having its eccentricities. However, CoffeeScript offers more than fixing many of the oddities of JavaScript, as it has some useful features including array comprehensions, prototype aliases and classes. It allows developers to write less code to get more done.
-
After just over 55 years, the birthplace of BASIC has been honoured with a memorial marker in New Hampshire, USA.
Thanks to a campaign by local paper columnist David Brooks, the New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker was installed earlier this month.
Professor John Kemeny, Maths professor Thomas Kurtz, and a group undergraduate students at Dartmouth College (pics) created BASIC (Beginner's All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code). The first program ran on 1 May 1964.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Gaming News Punch, GNU World Order and More
-
Welcome to the Linux gaming news punch episode 17! I hope you’re all doing well, I had a small break for Father’s Day resulting in this episode coming in a little later.
Here we are though, another weekly look over some recent Linux gaming news.
-
Chris gets lost with the animals, while Ang plays with fire and we solve the Deepfake problem.
Plus Wes and Ang battle it out for a million dollars.
