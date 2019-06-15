Games: Overcooked! 2, Stimulating Simulator Sale, PyGamer and Atari VCS
-
Overcooked! 2 - Night of the Hangry Horde extends one of the best co-op games even further
Overcooked! 2, an absolutely brilliant game to play in co-op just recently got even bigger with the Night of the Hangry Horde DLC now available. You can either buy it directly or if you have the Season Pass, it's another that's included.
Sounds like quite an amusing DLC, as it comes with a new Horde Mode which actually looks pretty good. More than just a silly name, it introduces some new game mechanics as you try to repel waves of undead ingredients across eight levels. On top of that there's twelve additional levels, nine new kitchens, and four new chefs to pick from.
-
The Stimulating Simulator Sale at the Humble Store is live, some good Linux games are in
Here's a sale to start your week with! The Stimulating Simulator Sale is now live on the Humble Store until June 21st.
As expected, there's a rather varied selection as what makes a "Simulator" seems to have a pretty broad definition and some are pushing it a bit.
-
PyGamer open source handheld gaming starter kit $59.95
Expanding their PyGamer offerings, Adafruit has now made available the PyGamer Starter Kit priced at $59.95 providing everything you need to create your very own fully functional open source pocket handheld games console that can run CircuitPython, MakeCode Arcade or Arduino games you write yourself. Equipped with a 1.8″ 160×128 color TFT display with dimmable backlight, dual-potentiometer analog stick and buttons.
On the rear of the device Adafruit have also thoughtfully included a full Feather-compatible header socket set, enabling those interested to plug-in any FeatherWing to expand the capabilities of the PyGamer. There are also 3 STEMMA connectors – two 3-pin with ADC/PWM capability and one 4-pin that connects to I2C which can also be used for Grove sensors. Checkout the PyGamer Starter Kit in the video below.
-
Atari VCS Linux-powered gaming console now available for pre-order for $249
At the E3 Expo, the largest video game trade event in the world, which took place recently in Los Angeles, US, Atari made a big announcement concerning advances of the Atari VCS. For those new to Atari VCS, it is a home gaming and entertainment system.
Gamers can enjoy Atari’s world of all-new and classic games, including Atari games, streaming multimedia and personal apps; or can easily make their own.
-
