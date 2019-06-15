Software: MapTool, Stratos and Xournal++
-
How to use MapTool to build an interactive dungeon RPG
In my previous article on MapTool, I explained how to download, install, and configure your own private, open source virtual tabletop so you and your friends can play a role-playing game (RPG) together. MapTool is a complex application with lots of features, and this article demonstrates how a game master (GM) can make the most of it.
-
Stratos: A rich web based UI for managing and monitoring multi-cloud PaaS
Stratos allows administrators and developers to monitor and manage SUSE Cloud Application Platform and the applications deployed to it. It supports management of multiple deployments of SUSE Cloud Application Platform and Cloud Foundry across different private and public cloud providers. It includes Prometheus for monitoring of both Cloud Foundry applications and the underlying Kubernetes environment on which SUSE Cloud Application Platform is deployed. Neil showcased the extensions to Stratos that take it beyond just a UI for Cloud Foundry to allow it to present metrics and data from Kubernetes.
-
Use Xournal++ to Take Handwritten Notes or Annotate PDFs on Linux
Xournal++ (which goes by the package name xournalpp) is a free, open-source and fully featured note taking tool for Windows, macOS and Linux desktops.
The app makes it easy to create new handwritten notes, draw diagrams and doodles, and sketch out thoughts. A variety of different paper types are available, including regular lined, squared/graph, and blank.
As Xournal++ is designed for note-taking and sketching it’s best used with a graphics tablet or stylus, but you can use a regular keyboard and mouse too.
Keen to learn more?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 721 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Khronos Group, Radeon Software and Wayland Pains
Red Hat welcomes Oracle to the oVirt community
On behalf of the oVirt community, its contributors and Red Hat, we welcome Oracle to the oVirt community. oVirt is the open source component that enables management of the Linux Kernel Virtual Machine (KVM), the hypervisor for virtualized environments running on the Linux kernel. At Red Hat, we believe that upstream collaboration drives innovation, even among competitors. To this end, Red Hat has a 10+ year tenure of thought leadership, contributions and collaboration in the oVirt and KVM communities. Our development and release processes are designed to ensure that Red Hat contributions to these communities are pushed upstream so the benefits gained from our efforts are available to the community at large and available for any and all to draw from. Also: IBM-Powered Supercomputers Lead Semi-Annual Rankings
Software: MapTool, Stratos and Xournal++
Programming: Apache's Kafka, LLVM's Clang and Google's Go
Recent comments
2 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
18 hours 9 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
19 hours 42 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago