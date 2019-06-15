today's leftovers
-
Linux on things that don't normally have Linux
-
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 583
-
Debian's Apt 1.9 Moves To Experimental, Coming To Ubuntu 19.10
Debian's Apt packaging system was tagged today as 1.9.0 experimental and is already in the process of being added to Ubuntu 19.10. Apt 1.9 is working towards the eventual Apt 2.0 release.
The Apt 1.9 packaging system is a big update that does include API/ABI breakage, including necessary changes to the Python and Perl interfaces. Apt 1.9 is working towards an eventual Apt 2.0 release, but for now Apt 1.9 is what's being targeted by Ubuntu 19.10 and will be available via Debian experimental.
-
Cloudflare’s new open-source project helps anyone obtain truly random numbers
Randomness sits at the heart of everything we do online
-
Algorand, a Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Company, Goes Open Source
Algorand, a permission-less, proof-of-stake blockchain and technology company, announced that their node repository is now open source.
Part of Algorand’s ongoing mission to develop and promote a decentralized blockchain, the company has made several of its projects open source over the past year, including a Verifiable Random Function and their Developer SDKs.
-
Embracing open source could be a big competitive advantage for businesses
As companies chase the transformational technologies that will deliver exponential returns, they should turn their attention from the “what” to the “how.” One type of software underpins many of the most exciting, cutting-edge innovations today, including AI, cloud, blockchain, and quantum computing: open source.
-
Facebook researchers open-source AI Habitat for embodied AI research and introduced Replica, a dataset of indoor space reconstructions
-
You Wouldn't Download A Nuclear Reactor, But Could You?
Scratching an exceptionally surprising entry off that list is Transatomic, who late last year uploaded the design for their TAP-520 nuclear reactor to GitHub. That’s right, now anyone with git, some uranium, and a few billion dollars of seed money can have their very own Molten Salt Reactor (MSR). Well, that was the idea at least.
So six months after Transatomic dumped a little under 100 MB worth of reactor documentation on GitHub, is the world any closer to forkable nuclear power?
-
US chip firms seeking to ease ban on Huawei: report
American processor companies are lobbying the government to ease the ban on supplying components to Chinese telecommunications equipment vendor Huawei Technologies, a report claims.
-
U.S. chipmakers quietly lobby to ease Huawei ban: sources
Executives from top U.S. chipmakers Intel and Xilinx Inc attended a meeting in late May with the Commerce Department to discuss a response to Huawei’s placement on the black list, one person said.
The ban bars U.S. suppliers from selling to Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment company, without special approval, because of what the government said were national security issues.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 721 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Khronos Group, Radeon Software and Wayland Pains
Red Hat welcomes Oracle to the oVirt community
On behalf of the oVirt community, its contributors and Red Hat, we welcome Oracle to the oVirt community. oVirt is the open source component that enables management of the Linux Kernel Virtual Machine (KVM), the hypervisor for virtualized environments running on the Linux kernel. At Red Hat, we believe that upstream collaboration drives innovation, even among competitors. To this end, Red Hat has a 10+ year tenure of thought leadership, contributions and collaboration in the oVirt and KVM communities. Our development and release processes are designed to ensure that Red Hat contributions to these communities are pushed upstream so the benefits gained from our efforts are available to the community at large and available for any and all to draw from. Also: IBM-Powered Supercomputers Lead Semi-Annual Rankings
Software: MapTool, Stratos and Xournal++
Programming: Apache's Kafka, LLVM's Clang and Google's Go
Recent comments
2 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
18 hours 9 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
19 hours 42 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago