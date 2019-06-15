Compact Jetson TX2 computer has eight USB 3.0 ports
Aaeon’s rugged “Boxer-8150AI” computer runs Linux on a Jetson TX2 module and features 2x HDMI ports and 8x USB 3.0 ports for hooking up cameras for on-site edge AI analytics.
Like the quad-GbE Boxer-8120AI, the Boxer-8150AI uses an Nvidia Jetson TX2 module and its CUDA-enabled AI libraries to analyze visual information from connected cameras. In this case, the cameras don’t run over Ethernet, but USB 3.0. Like the Boxer-8120AI and Aaeon’s stripped down Boxer-8110AI spinoff, this is a fanless, rugged, Linux-driven device with a compact form factor, in this case measuring 153 x 101 x 45mm.
