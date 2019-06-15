Ubuntu: NGINX on Ubuntu Server 18.04, Pick, Departure From i386 and Pop!_OS 19.04 Overview How to install the latest version of NGINX on Ubuntu Server 18.04 NGINX is one of the most popular web servers on the planet. It's reliable, scalable, and easy to use. But did you know, if you install NGINX from the default Ubuntu Server 18.04 repositories, the version you get is out of date? You don't want that. In fact, you probably want the most up-to-date stable release of the software.

Pick – A Color Picker for Ubuntu with History Support For Ubuntu 18.04 and higher, you can easily install the tool from Ubuntu Software as it has been made as snap package.

i386 architecture will be dropped starting with eoan (Ubuntu 19.10) Last year, the Ubuntu developer community considered the question of whether to continue carrying forward the i386 architecture in the Ubuntu archive for future releases.[1] The discussion at the time was inconclusive, but in light of the strong possibility that we might not include i386 as a release architecture in 20.04 LTS, we took the proactive step to disable upgrades from 18.04 to 18.10 for i386 systems[2], to avoid accidentally stranding users on an interim release with 9 months of support instead of letting them continue to run Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with its 5 years of standard support. In February of this year, I also posted to communicate the timeline in which we would take a final decision about i386 support in 20.04 LTS[3], namely, that we would decide in the middle of 2019. The middle of 2019 has now arrived. The Ubuntu engineering team has reviewed the facts before us and concluded that we should not continue to carry i386 forward as an architecture. Consequently, i386 will not be included as an architecture for the 19.10 release, and we will shortly begin the process of disabling it for the eoan series across Ubuntu infrastructure. While this means we will not provide 32-bit builds of new upstream versions of libraries, there are a number of ways that 32-bit applications can continue to be made available to users of later Ubuntu releases, as detailed in [4]. We will be working to polish the 32-bit support story over the course of the 19.10 development cycle. To follow the evolution of this support, you can participate in the discourse thread at [5].

Pop!_OS 19.04 overview | Unleash your potential In this video, I am going to show an overview of Pop!_OS 19.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.

Software Leftovers Linux Release Roundup: Fondo, Foliate & Shotcut Video Editor A raft of really useful software I’ve mentioned on the site before have scored updates over the past few weeks, so in this post I round ’em up and tell you what’s new! Notable for this release recap, all of the apps in this list are available to install from Flathub, the go-to Flatpak app store. Not a fan of Flatpak? Developers might not think there’s demand for a differing format, so if you long to sample their software as a Snap or would prefer a PPA, let them know! Onwards!

The Best Free Software of 2019 Desktop operating systems like Windows and macOS don't get all the attention anymore. It's a mobile world, but we have not fully abandoned the desktop. The real work (and a lot of the play) of computing requires a full personal computer system. To get the most out of that, you need software.

The Collaboration Of Zcash Foundation And Parity Presents To You ‘Zebra’ The First Zcash Client On 17th June, Zebra was released by Parity. Zebra is an open source and is licensed under GPL v 3.0.

CSS Scroll Snap Updated in Firefox 68 When Firefox 68 goes to general release next month, it will ship with an updated CSS Scroll Snap specification. This means that Firefox will support the same version of the specification as Chrome and Safari. Scroll snapping will work in the same way across all browsers that implement it. In this post, I’ll give you a quick rundown of what scroll snapping is. I will also explain why we had a situation where browsers had different versions of the specification for a time.