Arc Menu Extension Now Lets You Pin Your Fave Apps to the Sidebar
If you’re a fan of the Arc menu extension for GNOME Shell you may be interested to hear that an update is on the way.
A new version of the traditional-style app menu, which is particularly popular with Dash to Panel users, is currently pending approval over the GNOME Extensions website.
What does it bring? Personalisation.
Arc Menu replaces the full-screen app launcher in GNOME Shell with a more traditional ‘start menu’ design. It’s searchable, has bookmarks for important folders, shortcuts for key system actions, and lets you manage your session.
It also lets you browse installed applications based one their category. The whole of the left-hand sidebar is dedicated to this purpose.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 754 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Arc Menu Extension Now Lets You Pin Your Fave Apps to the Sidebar
If you’re a fan of the Arc menu extension for GNOME Shell you may be interested to hear that an update is on the way. A new version of the traditional-style app menu, which is particularly popular with Dash to Panel users, is currently pending approval over the GNOME Extensions website. What does it bring? Personalisation. Arc Menu replaces the full-screen app launcher in GNOME Shell with a more traditional ‘start menu’ design. It’s searchable, has bookmarks for important folders, shortcuts for key system actions, and lets you manage your session. It also lets you browse installed applications based one their category. The whole of the left-hand sidebar is dedicated to this purpose.
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Test and Code, LINUX Unplugged
Security: Mozilla Patch for Firefox and Getting Started with OpenSSL
Python: Leading, Developing for Android and New RCs
Recent comments
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago