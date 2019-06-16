Games: Dead Mage, Slime Rancher and HyperRogue
-
Dead Mage have confirmed that their story-driven action RPG Children of Morta is still coming to Linux
Due for release sometime this Summer, Children of Morta looks like it's going to be a huge amount of fun and thankfully the Linux version is still confirmed to be coming.
-
Viktor’s Experimental Update for Slime Rancher is big and it's out now, along with a sweet cosmetic DLC
Viktor Humphries needs help. This crazy scientist has made a virtual version of the Far, Far Range and it's a little glitchy.
Getting to him might take a little while for newer players though. You will need to have first unlocked the Ruins, purchased the Lab Ranch Expansion, unlocked the Treasure Cracker MKII, and then complete a Range Exchange request with him. Viktor’s Slimeulation does sound amusing though, with you using "Viktor's patented debug spray" to reveal glitch slimes and suck up as many as you can before his virtual world becomes too corrupted.
-
Non-Euclidean roguelike HyperRogue just had a huge update and you can now play in first-person
HyperRogue absolutely melts my brain and yet I still keep coming back to it! It just had a huge update too, allowing you to play it in some interesting new ways. These new ways might just cook your brain that little bit more, it certainly did give mine a workout.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 722 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Arc Menu Extension Now Lets You Pin Your Fave Apps to the Sidebar
If you’re a fan of the Arc menu extension for GNOME Shell you may be interested to hear that an update is on the way. A new version of the traditional-style app menu, which is particularly popular with Dash to Panel users, is currently pending approval over the GNOME Extensions website. What does it bring? Personalisation. Arc Menu replaces the full-screen app launcher in GNOME Shell with a more traditional ‘start menu’ design. It’s searchable, has bookmarks for important folders, shortcuts for key system actions, and lets you manage your session. It also lets you browse installed applications based one their category. The whole of the left-hand sidebar is dedicated to this purpose.
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Test and Code, LINUX Unplugged
Security: Mozilla Patch for Firefox and Getting Started with OpenSSL
Python: Leading, Developing for Android and New RCs
Recent comments
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago