Study the Elements with KDE's Kalzium
I've written about a number of chemistry packages in the past and all of the computational chemistry that you can do in a Linux environment. But, what is fundamental to chemistry? Why, the elements, of course. So in this article, I focus on how you can learn more about the elements that make up everything around you with Kalzium. KDE's Kalzium is kind of like a periodic table on steroids. Not only does it have information on each of the elements, it also has extra functionality to do other types of calculations.
Kalzium should be available within the package repositories for most distributions. In Debian-based distributions, you can install it with the command...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 727 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Leftovers: IBM, Mozilla and SUSE
GAFAM and 'Cloud': Google, Microsoft, Amazon and GitHub
Kernel: Linux Changes, Certifications, Graphics, PCI Express 6.0 and Bug
Recent comments
2 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 6 min ago
21 hours 30 min ago
22 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 45 min ago
1 day 31 min ago