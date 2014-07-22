Recent concerns over the security offered by containers are not unjustified, the chief technologist for Germany-based SUSE in the Asia-Pacific says, adding however that there are a lot of operational things that could be done to mitigate the risk.

Peter Lees told iTWire in response to queries that the whole point of containers was to be able to get new functionality out quickly. "And in modern development that often means gluing together micro-services from many different sources, which in turn could mean that the ultimate source of those functions may not have been vetted," he said.

Container security was in the limelight in April when the credentials of some 190,000 account holders at Docker Hub, the official repository for Docker container images, were exposed due to "a brief moment of unauthorised access".