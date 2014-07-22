rga: Search Text In PDF, Ebooks, Office Documents, Archives And More (ripgrep Wrapper)
rga (or ripgrep-all) is a command line tool to recursively search all files in a directory for a regex pattern, that runs on Linux, macOS and Windows. It's a wrapper for ripgrep, the line-oriented recursive search program, on top of which it enables search in a multitude of file types like PDF, DOCX, ODT, EPUB, SQLite databases, movies subtitles embedded in MKV or MP4 files, archives like ZIP or GZ, and more.
rga is great when you want to search for some text from a file available in a folder with many documents of various file types, even if some of them are available in archives.
