Android Leftovers
Asus 6z review: The coolest Android flagship for geeks and camera lovers
Realme 2 and Realme C1 get an Android Pie beta with ColorOS 6
ASUS rolls out an Android Pie beta for the ZenFone 4
The LG V35 on AT&T is now being updated to Android 9 Pie
How to Hide the Home Bar on Android 10 — No Root Needed
You Can Still Swipe to Open Side Menus with Android 10's New Gestures
Compared: The 5 Best Keyboard Apps for Android
Alpine 3.10.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.10.0, the first in the v3.10 stable series. Also: Alpine Linux 3.10 Brings Support For Intel's IWD, Better Arm Support
Open Invention Network, the Linux-based patent non-aggression community, exceeds 3,000 licensees
OIN's mission is to enable Linux, its related software, and its programmers to develop and monetize without being hogtied by patent fights. In Linux's early years, this was a constant threat. Now, thanks largely to the OIN's efforts to get everyone to agree on the basic open-source principle -- that's it's better and more profitable to share than to cling to proprietary property -- open-source software has taken off in the marketplace. The OIN isn't the first to take this concept and apply it to the Unix/Linux operating system family. After Novell bought Unix from AT&T, rather than keep fighting with Berkeley Software Design Inc. (BSDO) over possible Unix IP rights violations in BSD/OS, an early, commercial BSD Unix, Noorda famously declared that he'd rather compete in the marketplace than in court. This Unix case was settled in 1994. That was a one off. The OIN, which has grown by 50% in the last two years, has turned patent non-aggression into policy for thousands of companies. By agreeing to the OIN license, members gain access to patented inventions worth hundreds of millions of dollars while promoting a favorable environment for Linux and related open source software.
today's howtos
Leftovers: IBM, Mozilla and SUSE
