Android Leftovers
-
Google Pushes Confidential Android Security Update to Pixel User
-
What can IT do to enhance Android security?
-
Exploring Android Q: Adding bubble notifications to your app
-
Poco F1 will get dark mode with MIUI 11 soon, Android Q update also confirmed
-
Huawei P30 Pro Android Smartphone review
-
Chrome OS change means Android apps will sometimes be offered in lieu of web apps
-
OneChrome May Bring iOS-Like Platform Integration To Android & Chrome
-
[Now rolling] Realme 1 & U1 Android Pie (ColorOS 6) update coming in June, beta recruitment begins
-
'WiFi hotspot not working simultaneously' problem on Xiaomi phones after Android Pie (9.0) likely to be fixed soon
-
Android 9 comes to the Asus Zenfone 4 – here’s how to get it
-
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro One UI (Android Pie 9.0) update now hitting units in India
-
Librem 5 June Software Update
Several areas of the kernel have seen major improvements, and we are now very close to some important milestones. One such area is forward porting patches so that the images built for the devkit can switch from a 4.18 to a 5.2 kernel, and we’re almost there! You can find a recent image build with the 5.2 kernel here. With the new kernel, you will be able to long press the power button to turn on the devkit, and use suspend/resume. To help better detect SoC revisions, an RFC patch has been sent to improve this. Working towards improving the power management, we are testing cpufreq and preparing some cpuidle tests. A lot of effort has been put into debugging the sound on the 5.2 kernel. After many hours of work, we have discovered that ATF was blocking access to the aips regions—and upstream ATF has it fixed now! Also: Librem 5 Dev Kit Can At Least Run Quake II Now, Progress On Adopting Linux 5.2
Programming: Lucid Vision Labs, Librem 5, Instana, Python and GNU
Alpine 3.10.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.10.0, the first in the v3.10 stable series. Also: Alpine Linux 3.10 Brings Support For Intel's IWD, Better Arm Support
Open Invention Network, the Linux-based patent non-aggression community, exceeds 3,000 licensees
OIN's mission is to enable Linux, its related software, and its programmers to develop and monetize without being hogtied by patent fights. In Linux's early years, this was a constant threat. Now, thanks largely to the OIN's efforts to get everyone to agree on the basic open-source principle -- that's it's better and more profitable to share than to cling to proprietary property -- open-source software has taken off in the marketplace. The OIN isn't the first to take this concept and apply it to the Unix/Linux operating system family. After Novell bought Unix from AT&T, rather than keep fighting with Berkeley Software Design Inc. (BSDO) over possible Unix IP rights violations in BSD/OS, an early, commercial BSD Unix, Noorda famously declared that he'd rather compete in the marketplace than in court. This Unix case was settled in 1994. That was a one off. The OIN, which has grown by 50% in the last two years, has turned patent non-aggression into policy for thousands of companies. By agreeing to the OIN license, members gain access to patented inventions worth hundreds of millions of dollars while promoting a favorable environment for Linux and related open source software.
