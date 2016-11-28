Latest Security FUD
Linux Foundation, Kernel, and Linux Plumbers Conference
Interfaces for the reporting of events to user space from the kernel have been a recurring topic on the kernel mailing lists for almost as long as the kernel has existed; LWN covered one 15 years ago, for example. Numerous special-purpose event-reporting APIs exist, but there are none that are designed to be a single place to obtain any type of event. David Howells is the latest to attempt to change that situation with a new notification interface that, naturally, uses a ring buffer to transfer events to user space without the need to make system calls. The API itself (which hasn't changed greatly since it was posted in 2018) is not hugely controversial, but the associated security model has inspired a few heated discussions.
The Intel architecture allows misaligned memory access in situations where other architectures (such as ARM or RISC-V) do not. One such situation is atomic operations on memory that is split across two cache lines. This feature is largely unknown, but its impact is even less so. It turns out that the performance and security impact can be significant, breaking realtime applications or allowing a rogue application to slow the system as a whole. Recently, Fenghua Yu has been working on detecting and fixing these issues in the split-lock patch set, which is currently on its eighth revision.
With a split lock, the value needs to be kept coherent between different CPUs, which means assuring that the two cache lines change together. As this is an uncommon operation, the hardware design needs to take a special path; as a result, split locks may have important consequences as described in the cover letter of Yu's patch set. Intel's choice was to lock the whole memory bus to solve the coherency problem; the processor locks the bus for the duration of the operation, meaning that no other CPUs or devices can access it. The split lock blocks not only the CPU performing the access, but also all others in the system. Configuring the bus-locking protocol itself also adds significant overhead to the system as a whole.
On the other hand, if the atomic operation operand fits into a single cache line, the processor will use a less expensive cache lock. This all means that developers may increase performance and avoid split locks by actions like simply correctly aligning their variables.
We are pleased to announce that the Real-Time Microconference has been accepted into the 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference! The PREEMPT_RT patch set (aka “The Real-Time Patch”) was created in 2004 in the effort to make Linux into a hard real-time designed operating system. Over the years much of the RT patch has made it into mainline Linux, which includes: mutexes, lockdep, high-resolution timers, Ftrace, RCU_PREEMPT, priority inheritance, threaded interrupts and much more. There’s just a little left to get RT fully into mainline, and the light at the end of the tunnel is finally in view. It is expected that the RT patch will be in mainline within a year, which changes the topics of discussion. Once it is in Linus’s tree, a whole new set of issues must be handled. The focus on this year’s Plumbers events will include:
Renaming openSUSE
At the 2019 openSUSE Conference, the openSUSE board discussed governance options at length. There will evidently be an official statement on its conclusions in the near future, but that has not been posted as of this writing. It would appear, though, that the board chose a foundation structure over the other options. A German registered association (e. V.) would have been easier to set up than a foundation, but an association has weaker restrictions so it could potentially shift its focus away from the openSUSE mission. Joining another umbrella group seemingly lacked appeal from the beginning, as did the option of doing nothing and leaving things as they are now.
The stated purpose of the foundation is to make it easier for openSUSE to accept donations and manage its own finances — things that are hard for the project to do now. The foundation structure, in particular, allows the project to enshrine its core objectives (such as support for free software) into the DNA of the organization, making it hard to divert the foundation toward some other goal. A foundation also allows openSUSE to retain its current governing board and membership structure.
In the absence of an official statement from the board, details on the decision and the reasoning behind it can be had by watching this YouTube video of a question-and-answer session with the board at the openSUSE Conference.
One motivation for the change that wasn't highlighted in the board session, but which was an undercurrent in the discussions leading up to it, is a desire for more independence from SUSE in general driven by concerns about what the company might do in the future. Such worries are not entirely irrational, even though by all accounts SUSE management is fully supportive of openSUSE now. A company's attitude can change quickly even in the absence of external events like a change of ownership. If SUSE were to be sold yet again, the new owners could take a rather dimmer view of the openSUSE project.
Security: National Security Agency (NSA) in Coreboot and NSA Back Doors in Microsoft Windows Out of Control
The US National Security Agency (NSA) has developers contributing to the Coreboot project.
Eugene Myers of the NSA under the Information Assurance Research, NSA/CSS Research Directorate, has been leading some work on an STM/PE implementation for Coreboot.
Coreboot now supports the UP Squared, the new single board computer / maker board based on an Intel Apollo Lake SoC.
Not to be confused with the $35 Atomic Pi Intel SBC that aims to compete directly with the Raspberry Pi, the UP Squared is a higher-tier ~$150 board with more connectivity and options. The UP Squared offers dual Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI / DP, eMMC, mini-PCIe x1, MIPI CSI, 40-pin header, two USB 3.0 ports, and other options. Both Microsoft Windows and an assortment of Linux distributions are supported.
The SMB plugin mentioned previously is essentially a repackaged NSA exploit called EternalBlue that was publicly leaked in 2017.
The plugin allows bad actors to scan local networks and spread the malware to vulnerable workstations via the SMB protocol (running the EternalBlue exploit).
But that’s not all. UPnP is actually the sneakiest and most nasty plugin among all. It creates port forwarding rules on the local network of a compromised system and uses it to build backdoors into enterprise networks bypassing firewalls and other security measures in place.
Windows 10 gets a lot of little fixes – and Microsoft reminds us it’ll start to force updates [Ed: Forced NSA back doors. Gone are the days of controlling our PCs if they contain proprietary software because "for our security/safety" (of course!) remote software modifications will be imposed on us.]
