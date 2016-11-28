Programming: Firefox Binaries, Python, GCC, Kotlin, C++ and Rust
Stack Write Traffic In Firefox Binaries
I became interested in how much CPU memory write traffic corresponds to "stack writes". For x86-64 this roughly corresponds to writes that use RSP or RBP as a base register (including implicitly via PUSH/CALL). I thought I had pretty good intuitions about x86 machine code, but the results surprised me.
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: membernator -- validate membership cards
I currently work part-time for student unions in Montreal and they often have large general assemblies (more than 2000 people). As you can likely figure out by yourself, running through paper lists to validate people's identity is a real PITA and takes quite a long time.
For example, even if you have 4 people checking names, if validating someone's identity takes 5 seconds on average (that's pretty fast), it takes around 40 minutes to go through 2000 people.
Introducing membernator, a python program written using pygame that validates membership cards against a CSV database! The idea is to use barcode scanners to scan people's school ID cards and see if they are in our digital lists. Hopefull, it will make our GA process easier for everyone.
Developer Toolset 8.1 and GCC 8.3 now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
Red Hat Developer Toolset delivers GCC, GDB, and a set of complementary development tools for Red Hat Enterprise Linux via two release trains per year. We are pleased to share that Developer Toolset 8.1 with GCC 8.3 is now available and supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
The Red Hat Developer Toolset 8.1 release includes many enhancements and changes, but here are a few of the highlights...
Finished converting all the buildfiles to groovy and downgraded to gradle 4.4.1; week 3+ update
During the third week I mainly spent my time converting all the buildfiles in the "dist" task graph to groovy from kotlin-dsl.
I finished converting all the build files from kotlin-dsl to groovy. I then proceeded to build the entire project with only the subprojects required for the dist task so that we can avoid converting all the uneeded subproject buildfiles to groovy. Ran tests on the binary obtained from the newly onverted project and compared it to the test result on an original unconverted project. Since the new project only contains the needed subprojects this new project is unable to run all the needed tests. So inorder to overcome this we copy the binaries built by our new project and run the tests using the original unaltered projects. The compiler test task we need is "compilerTest"; this is the only aplicalbe test for out build binary from the "dist" task. I have run "distTest" for the unaltered project and uploaded it here; "distTest" task encompasses compilerTest task within it. Here is the log of the "compilerTest" run on the geenrated binaries.
Intel Developing "Data Parallel C++" As Part Of OneAPI Initiative
Intel announced an interesting development in their oneAPI initiative: they are developing a new programming language/dialect.
Intel originally began talking about oneAPI last December for optimizing code across CPUs / GPUs / FPGAs and as part of "no transistor left behind." Early details sounded similar to HSA while with time more bits have become known while the big reveal isn't expected until Q4'2019 when it will enter beta.
We've known OpenCL will take a big role and their LLVM upstreaming effort around their SYCL compiler back-end. The SYCL single-source C++ programming standard from The Khronos Group we've expected Intel to use as their basis for oneAPI while now it seems they are going a bit beyond just targeting SYCL.
You can't buy DevOps [Ed: Poor article about mere buzzwords]
This Week in Rust 291
