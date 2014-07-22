Kwort Linux 4.3.4 is out, check what’s new
Kwort Linux team proudly announced the new release of Kwort Linux 4.3.4 on 16 June, 2019.
It’s CRUX-based distribution featuring with Openbox window manager and offering a own package manager called kpkg.
Kwort is a modern, small (included only useful applications) and fast Linux distribution that is designed especially for power users as it doesn’t offer any installer script.
And users needs to follow the official instruction to install the system manually.
Ubuntu: Ubuntu Podcast, Wine Concerns, Parallel Installs and Vanilla Framework 2.0
With Regolith, i3 Tiling Window Management Is Awesome, Strange and Easy
Regolith Linux brings together three unusual computing components that make traipsing into the i3 tiling window manager world out-of-the-box easy. Much of the focus and attraction -- as well as confusion -- for newcomers to the Linux OS is the variety of desktop environments available. Some Linux distributions offer a range of desktop types. Others come only with a choice of one desktop. i3 provides yet another option, but it is a much different choice that offers an entirely new approach to how you interact with the operating system. Window managers usually are integrated into a full-fledged desktop system. Window managers control the appearance and placement of windows within the operating system's screen display. A tiling window manager goes one step further. It organizes the screen display into non-overlapping frames rather than stacking overlapping windows. The i3 tiling window manager in Regolith Linux serves as what essentially becomes a standalone pseudo desktop. It automatically arranges windows so they occupy the whole screen without overlapping.
Security: John Deere, Windows, Debian, Ubuntu, and Mozilla Firefox
Tails 3.14.1 is out
This release is an emergency release to fix a critical security vulnerability in Tor Browser. It also fixes other security vulnerabilities. You should upgrade as soon as possible. Also: It's Time to Switch to a Privacy Browser
