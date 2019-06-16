Security Leftovers
Security updates for Thursday
Jelle Van der Waa: Mini DebConf Hamburg 2019
The reproducible builds project was invited to join the mini DebConf Hamburg sprints and conference part. I attended with the intention to get together to work on Arch Linux reproducible test setup improvements, reproducing more packages and comparing results.
The first improvement was adding JSON status output for Arch Linux and coincidently also OpenSUSE and in the future Alpine the commit can be viewed here. The result was deployed and the Arch Linux JSON results are live.
The next day, I investigated why Arch Linux's kernel is not reproducible.
Rogue Raspberry Pi allowed hackers to infiltrate NASA's systems [iophk: "article is missing any relevant details, lack of bureaucracy was not the cause here unlike what is asserted]
That's according to a recent audit by the agency's Office of Inspector General, which reveals a number of security weaknesses affecting its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).
The report claims that multiple IT security control weaknesses "reduce JPL's ability to prevent, detect and mitigate attacks targeting its systems and networks" while "exposing NASA systems and data to exploitation by cybercriminals".
Hacking Hardware Security Modules
This highly technical presentation targets an HSM manufactured by a vendor whose solutions are usually found in major banks and large cloud service providers. It will demonstrate several attack paths, some of them allowing unauthenticated attackers to take full control of the HSM. The presented attacks allow retrieving all HSM secrets remotely, including cryptographic keys and administrator credentials. Finally, we exploit a cryptographic bug in the firmware signature verification to upload a modified firmware to the HSM. This firmware includes a persistent backdoor that survives a firmware update.
The looming threat of malicious backdoors in software source code
The history of backdoors in source code has largely been about managing insider threats. For example, a rogue developer looking to sabotage the organization. What’s changed is that increasingly well-funded nation-state attackers can afford to take a much longer-term view. This means writing useful code with backdoors planted deep inside it, making the code widely available, and waiting to see who adopts it.
A Florida city paid a $600,000 bitcoin ransom to hackers who took over its computers — and it's a massive alarm bell for the rest of the US [iophk: "Windows TCO"]
A Florida city's council voted to pay a ransom of $600,000 in Bitcoin to [crackers] that targeted its computer systems — and the payout is a sign of how unprepared much of the US is to deal with a coming wave of cyberattacks.
