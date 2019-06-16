Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 21st of June 2019 01:12:01 PM Filed under
Security
  • Security updates for Thursday
  • Jelle Van der Waa: Mini DebConf Hamburg 2019

    The reproducible builds project was invited to join the mini DebConf Hamburg sprints and conference part. I attended with the intention to get together to work on Arch Linux reproducible test setup improvements, reproducing more packages and comparing results.

    The first improvement was adding JSON status output for Arch Linux and coincidently also OpenSUSE and in the future Alpine the commit can be viewed here. The result was deployed and the Arch Linux JSON results are live.

    The next day, I investigated why Arch Linux's kernel is not reproducible.

  • Rogue Raspberry Pi allowed hackers to infiltrate NASA's systems [iophk: "article is missing any relevant details, lack of bureaucracy was not the cause here unlike what is asserted]

    That's according to a recent audit by the agency's Office of Inspector General, which reveals a number of security weaknesses affecting its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

    The report claims that multiple IT security control weaknesses "reduce JPL's ability to prevent, detect and mitigate attacks targeting its systems and networks" while "exposing NASA systems and data to exploitation by cybercriminals".

  • Hacking Hardware Security Modules

    This highly technical presentation targets an HSM manufactured by a vendor whose solutions are usually found in major banks and large cloud service providers. It will demonstrate several attack paths, some of them allowing unauthenticated attackers to take full control of the HSM. The presented attacks allow retrieving all HSM secrets remotely, including cryptographic keys and administrator credentials. Finally, we exploit a cryptographic bug in the firmware signature verification to upload a modified firmware to the HSM. This firmware includes a persistent backdoor that survives a firmware update.

  • The looming threat of malicious backdoors in software source code

    The history of backdoors in source code has largely been about managing insider threats. For example, a rogue developer looking to sabotage the organization. What’s changed is that increasingly well-funded nation-state attackers can afford to take a much longer-term view. This means writing useful code with backdoors planted deep inside it, making the code widely available, and waiting to see who adopts it.

  • A Florida city paid a $600,000 bitcoin ransom to hackers who took over its computers — and it's a massive alarm bell for the rest of the US [iophk: "Windows TCO"]

    A Florida city's council voted to pay a ransom of $600,000 in Bitcoin to [crackers] that targeted its computer systems — and the payout is a sign of how unprepared much of the US is to deal with a coming wave of cyberattacks.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Albion Online, Reign of Blood and MewnBase

  • Albion Online's seventh major post-launch update 'Percival' to launch on July 10th
    Albion Online is going to get bigger once again and the Percival actually sounds like it's going to be pretty good, especially if you're a solo player. For starters, the new randomized dungeon feature is finally going to have a version for solo players! Just like the version for groups they will spawn at random throughout the world of Albion. You will be able to use dungeon maps to unlock higher tiers, for a bigger challenge and better loot too. That makes me happy, as Albion is far too geared towards bigger groups, nice to see solo players get some attention this time.
  • War not bloody enough? The Reign of Blood DLC for Total War: THREE KINGDOMS might change your mind
    Creative Assembly has announced the Reign of Blood effects pack that's coming to Total War: THREE KINGDOMS and it looks quite brutal. The developer says it will enable you to experience "the battlefields of ancient China in gruesome detail" if that's your thing. For the campaign it will include event-pictures depicting blood and gore, along with blood effects for battle-resolution combat animations between characters. For the battles it will add dismemberment, charred bodies, blood spray and…you get the idea.
  • Sweet survival base-builder 'MewnBase' has another update out, continues looking fun
    Not as serious as other survival games, MewnBase from developer Cairn4 has a sweet style and you're a space cat because why not.

Android Leftovers

Kali Linux Vs. Linux Mint: Which One Should You Pick?

At the end of it, it comes down to not only the user’s preference but also the use-case. Mint has many advantages, being easy-to-use, low-powered, accessible and easily installable. However, it does come with the pitfalls of Ubuntu-based distributions such as network settings being saved or noisy traffic on networks. On the other hand, Kali has a high number of advantages for those looking to use an OS for hacking and penetration testing. It comes with a steep learning curve and is definitely not made for everyone. However, its set of tools and utilities, along with its base architecture security, is paramount to hackers. All in all, it depends on what the user is using it for. In case of looking for a Linux distro similar to Windows in properties and use-case, Linux Mint is recommended. For a robust platform used for penetration testing and hacking, Kali Linux is robust and dependable. Read more

The state of open source translation tools for contributors to your project

In the world of free software, many people speak English: It is the one language. English helps us cross borders to meet others. However, this language is also a barrier for the majority of people. Some master it while others don't. Complex English terms are, in general, a barrier to the understanding and propagation of knowledge. Whenever you use an uncommon English word, ask yourself about your real mastery of what you are explaining, and the unintentional barriers you build in the process. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6