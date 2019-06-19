Games: Vengeful Heart, Steam Woes/Matters, Failed State, Himno - The Silent Melody, Event Horizon - Frontier, Cecconoid
-
Vengeful Heart, a revenge-themed visual novel styled like old PC-98 visual novels
It takes something a little different to get me interested in a Visual Novel since it's not my usual preference and Vengeful Heart is one such game. It's a tale of capitalism, companionship and cyberpunk with a focus around revenge.
Built with Ren'Py, Vengeful Heart has a seriously good style going for it based on the classics from the PC-98, a retro line-up of Japanese 16-bit and 32-bit personal computers manufactured by NEC.
-
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
If you are planning to enjoy some Linux gaming this week via Steam, you may want to think twice about upgrading to the latest Linux kernel Git code or even the newest stable point releases.
A number of Steam Linux users are reporting of connection troubles when upgrading to the latest Linux kernel releases, including the likes of Linux 5.0.0-17 on Ubuntu or 5.1.12-arch1-1-ARCH on Arch Linux, among other kernel combinations and distributions. A number of users are reporting issues with connecting to Steam following a kernel upgrade in recent days.
-
New website, new company, new partners, new code
As a freelancer I am contracted by Valve to work on certain gaming-related XServer projects and improve KWin in this regard and for general desktop usage.
In the XServer there are two main projects at the moment. The technical details of one of them are currently discussed on a work-in-progress patch series on Gitlab but I want to write accessible articles about both projects here on the blog as well in the near future.
In KWin I have several large projects I will look into, which would benefit KWin on X11 and Wayland alike. The most relevant one is reworking the compositing pipeline. You can expect more info about this project and the other ones in KWin in future blog posts too.
-
Survival adventure game 'Failed State' has entered Early Access
After a promising demo way back in 2017, Failed State has finally entered Early Access on Steam with same-day Linux support.
-
Himno - The Silent Melody announced, as a standalone combat expansion of the first peaceful game
After the success of the peaceful platformer Himno, David Moralejo Sánchez and GrabTheGames have now formally announced the next game Himno - The Silent Melody.
I was very impressed with the atmosphere in the original, but I couldn't help wanting to fight something so it sounds like Himno - The Silent Melody is exactly what I want from a sequel.
-
Event Horizon - Frontier will have you continually upgrade and defend a space station
Pavel Zinchenko's new game Event Horizon - Frontier looks like a pretty sweet mix of 2D space action, with base defence and it's releasing soon with Linux support. It's set in the same universe as the previous game, Event Horizon, which was released late last year which also has Linux support.
-
Cecconoid, an 8-bit inspired "flick-screen" twin-stick-shooter that looks awesome is coming to Linux
Developer Triple Eh (previously made Lumo), are now working on an 8-bit inspired twin-stick shooter called Cecconoid. It's soaked in retro and it looks awesome!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 735 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia
Every year, the GNOME developers and contributors gather together for the GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) and GNOME Asia Summit events to plan the next major release of their beloved, open-source desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems. While the GUADEC 2019 conference will kick off this summer between August 23rd and 28th, in Thessaloniki, Greece, for the upcoming GNOME 3.34 "Thessaloniki" desktop environment, the GNOME Asia Summit 2019 event will take place between October 11th and 13th, 2019, in Gresik, Indonesia.
CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws
The new Linux kernel security updates patch an integer overflow flaw (CVE-2019-11477) discovered by Jonathan Looney in Linux kernel's networking subsystem processed TCP Selective Acknowledgment (SACK) segments, which could allow a remote attacker to cause a so-called SACK Panic attack (denial of service) by sending malicious sequences of SACK segments on a TCP connection that has a small TCP MSS value. "While processing SACK segments, the Linux kernel's socket buffer (SKB) data structure becomes fragmented," reads Red Hat's security advisory. "Each fragment is about TCP maximum segment size (MSS) bytes. To efficiently process SACK blocks, the Linux kernel merges multiple fragmented SKBs into one, potentially overflowing the variable holding the number of segments."
Security: Updates, Holes, FUD and Primers
Recent comments
26 min 11 sec ago
32 min 21 sec ago
42 min 34 sec ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago