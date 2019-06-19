GNOME 3.33.3 Released and More GNOME News
-
GNOME 3.33.3 RELEASED!
GNOME 3.33.3 is now available. Please try it out, test it, improve it. I'm the one sending this email but this release has really been made thanks to the others members of the Release Team; thanks Matthias, Abderrahim and Michael Catanzaro! (and of course you developers for release new versions of the modules) If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.3, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.3/gnome-3.33.3.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.3/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.3/sources/ WARNING! -------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.33, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.33 wiki page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable Cheers, Javier Jardón GNOME Release Team
-
GNOME 3.33.3 Released With Sysprof Profiling Integration, Other Improvements
GNOME 3.33.3 is out this morning as the latest development release in the trek towards the very exciting GNOME 3.34 desktop update due out this September.
Notable to GNOME 3.33.3 is the Sysprof profiling integration working its way through the key components like GJS and GTK. This Sysprof profiling integration is for developers to ultimately help optimize GNOME for better performance for end-users.
-
GNOME's Mutter Begins Landing Transactional KMS Support
Adding to the excitement of GNOME 3.34 and the many changes being worked on is Mutter seeing the initial merging of transactional kernel mode-setting (KMS) support.
This effort that has already been going on for months is about adopting a transactional API for Mutter so that it can make use of the Linux kernel's atomic KMS API. All of the key Linux DRM/KMS drivers these days support the atomic API (and is a requirement for merging of new drivers) but so far not many Linux desktop user-space components have switched over to using the new APIs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 702 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia
Every year, the GNOME developers and contributors gather together for the GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) and GNOME Asia Summit events to plan the next major release of their beloved, open-source desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems. While the GUADEC 2019 conference will kick off this summer between August 23rd and 28th, in Thessaloniki, Greece, for the upcoming GNOME 3.34 "Thessaloniki" desktop environment, the GNOME Asia Summit 2019 event will take place between October 11th and 13th, 2019, in Gresik, Indonesia.
CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws
The new Linux kernel security updates patch an integer overflow flaw (CVE-2019-11477) discovered by Jonathan Looney in Linux kernel's networking subsystem processed TCP Selective Acknowledgment (SACK) segments, which could allow a remote attacker to cause a so-called SACK Panic attack (denial of service) by sending malicious sequences of SACK segments on a TCP connection that has a small TCP MSS value. "While processing SACK segments, the Linux kernel's socket buffer (SKB) data structure becomes fragmented," reads Red Hat's security advisory. "Each fragment is about TCP maximum segment size (MSS) bytes. To efficiently process SACK blocks, the Linux kernel merges multiple fragmented SKBs into one, potentially overflowing the variable holding the number of segments."
Security: Updates, Holes, FUD and Primers
Recent comments
26 min 11 sec ago
32 min 21 sec ago
42 min 34 sec ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago