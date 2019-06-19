GNOME 3.33.3 is now available. Please try it out, test it, improve it. I'm the one sending this email but this release has really been made thanks to the others members of the Release Team; thanks Matthias, Abderrahim and Michael Catanzaro! (and of course you developers for release new versions of the modules) If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.3, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.3/gnome-3.33.3.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.3/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.3/sources/ WARNING! -------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.33, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.33 wiki page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable Cheers, Javier Jardón GNOME Release Team