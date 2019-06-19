Proprietary Vivaldi 2.6 Released
Vivaldi browser blocks abusive ads, improves profile management and more
At Vivaldi, we continue to focus on our two hallmarks – privacy and customization. We are always looking to enhance what a browser should provide, and the latest version of Vivaldi has a handful of new features that do just that.
We’ve improved security by blocking advertisements on sites with abusive ad practices. There are new ways to navigate quicker, customize user profiles along with overall improvements that add more flexibility to Vivaldi’s intuitive user interface.
Vivaldi 2.6 Released with Improved Security & User Profile
Vivaldi web browser released new stable version 2.6 today with improved security, profile management and more.
Browse the Web More Securely with Vivaldi Browser 2.6
Vivaldi 2.6 released with improvements and new features.
Vivaldi is free and open source cross platform web browser. Vivaldi is fairly new in web world where Chrome, Firefox, Opera are already playing. Vivaldi is a Chromium based browser targeted to the technical users than generic users having a minimal UI, icons and tabs. Here’s a quick rundown of Vivaldi’s features.
Vivaldi to give abusive sites the middle finger with built-in ad blocking
Amid Google's huffing and puffing over ad blockers, an update to Chromium-based browser Vivaldi puts privacy squarely in its sights.
The release, version 2.6, is not quite the feature-fest of previous builds, but contains a couple of standout tweaks to please those fed up with advertisers and online trackers, and others who like things just so.
