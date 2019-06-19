Linux on Devices: Ibase, Adlink, and Google
3.5-inch SBC features Intel Gemini Lake
Ibase has launched a 3.5-inch “IB822” SBC with an Intel Gemini Lake SoC with 16GB DDR4, 2x SATA, 2x GbE, triple displays, and 2x M2 expansion slots.
Ibase’s IB822, which is not to be confused with its similarly 3.5-inch, circa-2008 IB882 SBC running the Atom Z500 or the more recent, Apollo Lake based IB818 3.5-inch model, features the latest Intel Atom class Gemini Lake system-on-chips. This is the first Gemini Lake 3.5-inch SBC we’ve seen, and the only SBC aside from Hardkernel’s Odroid-H2 SBC. Meanwhile, the delayed, Gemini Lake based LattePanda Delta SBC is available for pre-order starting at $385 with shipments expected in August.
Railway computer takes on AI analytics with Nvidia Quadro graphics
Adlink’s Linux-ready, EN50155-certified “PIS-5500” railway analytics computer offers Intel 6th or 7th Gen Core i7 CPUs with AI-enabled Nvidia Quadro graphics. I/O includes 10x GbE, 2x or 4x SATA, 2x mini-PCIe, and M.2.
Railway computers are growing more sophisticated and starting to specialize. Whereas Adlink’s Apollo Lake based DMI-1210 touch-panel computer is designed for train driver controls, its rugged new PIS-5500 is aimed at both wayside and onboard real-time video/graphics analytics applications. These include ticket-free check-in, more accurate arrival-time predictions, personalized infotainment and onboard services, real-time track heath diagnostics, and rapid emergency response.
Google won't be making its own Android or Chrome OS tablets any more
A spokesperson from Google said: “Chrome OS has grown in popularity across a broad range of form factors and we’ll continue to work with our ecosystem of partners on laptops and tablets. For Google’s first-party hardware efforts, we’ll be focusing on Chrome OS laptops and will continue to support Pixel Slate.”
Google's officially done making its own tablets
A couple of clarifying points here: First, none of this has any impact on Pixel phones. Pixel phones and Pixel computers are two different departments, and the roadmap in question is related exclusively to the latter. (The same applies to the various Google Home/Nest products. What we're talking about today has absolutely zero impact on any that stuff.)
And second, when Google talks about a "tablet," it means a device that detaches completely from a keyboard base or doesn't even have a physical keyboard in the first place — not a swiveling two-in-one convertible like the Pixelbook. The Pixelbook, with its attached keyboard and 360-degree hinge, falls under Google's definition of "laptop." Blurred lines, baby.
today's howtos
GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia
Every year, the GNOME developers and contributors gather together for the GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) and GNOME Asia Summit events to plan the next major release of their beloved, open-source desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems. While the GUADEC 2019 conference will kick off this summer between August 23rd and 28th, in Thessaloniki, Greece, for the upcoming GNOME 3.34 "Thessaloniki" desktop environment, the GNOME Asia Summit 2019 event will take place between October 11th and 13th, 2019, in Gresik, Indonesia.
CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws
The new Linux kernel security updates patch an integer overflow flaw (CVE-2019-11477) discovered by Jonathan Looney in Linux kernel's networking subsystem processed TCP Selective Acknowledgment (SACK) segments, which could allow a remote attacker to cause a so-called SACK Panic attack (denial of service) by sending malicious sequences of SACK segments on a TCP connection that has a small TCP MSS value. "While processing SACK segments, the Linux kernel's socket buffer (SKB) data structure becomes fragmented," reads Red Hat's security advisory. "Each fragment is about TCP maximum segment size (MSS) bytes. To efficiently process SACK blocks, the Linux kernel merges multiple fragmented SKBs into one, potentially overflowing the variable holding the number of segments."
Security: Updates, Holes, FUD and Primers
