Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 21st of June 2019 04:48:35 PM

Filed under

From explaining some little thing to our friends or colleagues, to keeping the evidence of some important thing we come across in our digital lives, we all take screenshots once in a while, and sometimes, we even need to take screenshots back-to-back for certain requirements. Most operating systems we come across has some inbuilt tools to capture screenshots, but sometimes we need something more than just what the inbuilt tool has to offer. Depending upon the platform, we can all download some programs to capture screenshots in exactly the way we want, but choosing the best one isn’t going to be a piece of the pie.

So if you are on Linux, which is a complex platform for most users, you will also need a decent screenshot capturing tool for your requirements. Talking about Linux, which is open-source, each distribution, aka. distro, come with its own screenshot capturing tool, and you might not be satisfied with the default one. In most cases, the default screenshot capturing tool will not offer all the functionalities you need from it, and that is the point when you need a better one.