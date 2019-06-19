Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 21st of June 2019 04:51:19 PM

GNOME’s design team have made a number of changes designed to bring the shell theme in sync with the default Adwaita GTK theme, which was dramatically revamped for the release of GNOME 3.32 earlier this year.

The improvements headed to the desktop are likely to feature in the upcoming GNOME 3.34 release, due September.

Just don’t get too excited.