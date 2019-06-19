Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 21st of June 2019 04:54:31 PM

Filed under

Miss those crazy Compiz effects of old? If you’re a Linux user of a certain vintage you likely do — but hey: nothing is gone forever in open-source!

Wayfire is a promising open-source project attempting to resurrect some of the Compiz-era coolness and bring to the modern Linux desktop via Wayland.

We’re talking wobbly windows, over the top window animations, and, of course, a revival of the famous 3D cube — but all implemented in a way that doesn’t demand oodles of system power.

In fact, Wayfire aims to be lightweight in performance but a heavyweight in eye candy — which is pretty sweet!

Also: Cool Sites That Discuss About Linux, Ubuntu, and Foss!