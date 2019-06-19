The latest use-case for the increasingly popular Zstd compression algorithm could be employment by the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) for compressing its link-time optimization (LTO) data.

GCC currently makes use of Zlib for compressing the mass amount of data that comes about during the link-time optimization phase of the compiler process. But now SUSE developers have initiated the discussion over using Zstd in its place -- either requiring Zstd or making it optional and falling back to Zlib if not present on the system.