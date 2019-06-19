Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 21st of June 2019 05:17:48 PM

Pine64, the company behind a range of popular single-board computers, have shared some more details on the upcoming PineBook Pro Linux laptop.

As well as working on the PineBook Pro the fine Pine64 folks are also working on a $79 Linux-based tablet with detachable keyboard: the PineTab.

And, like its clam-shell cousin, it too is getting an upgrade of over what was originally planned.

The PineTab will now ship with 64GB eMMC (up from 32GB). It’ll also boast an M.2 adapter for user expansion and connectivity options…