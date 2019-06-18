today's howtos
How To Install Docker on Debian 9
How to Install Android Add-ons From Magisk Manager
How to List All Startup Applications / Services in Ubuntu 18.04
How to get Google Photos on Linux
How to set up ElectronMail on Linux
OpenPGP smartcard under GNOME on Debian 10 Buster
Get the latest Ansible 2.8 in Fedora
Essential Ubuntu MATE tweaks and configurations
That was short, you may say, only five steps. Well, there's isn't much you need to do to make Ubuntu MATE looks and behave nicely. Plus, MATE Tweak and Boutique should keep you plenty busy. After all, with half a dozen layouts and tons of available software, you can really spend a good few hours exploring, until you have the perfectly desired desktop experience.
I wrote this guide because some of the changes aren't straightforward, and some of the tweaks are actually workarounds to bugs. I believe these will probably be fixed in future versions of Ubuntu MATE, but until then, you have the tips and tricks presented here to keep you warm on a cold night. That, and maybe a bowl of mate. Or something. Hopefully, this was useful. I mean the tutorial, not the beautiful joke I made right then. Take care, Web denizens.
Installing NVM (NodeJS Version Manager) v0.34.0 with Fedora
ROS 2 Command Line Interface
How to install Pop!_OS 19.04
In this video, I am going to show how to Install Pop!_OS 19.04.
Good List of 5 Open Source Remote Desktop Software
First, you should know that in order for two machines to communicate together, they need what’s known as a “protocol”. A remote desktop protocol is a way of transferring the instructions from one computer to another so that you can graphically control the other system. There are many famous remote desktop protocols, such as RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) which is a proprietary protocol designed by Microsoft and implemented in its Windows operating system, and the VNC (Virtual Network Computing) protocol, which is a free and open source protocol to do the same task, and you can additionally connect to the remote host via SSH, NX protocols and others. Now, away from protocols, you’ll of course need a program to access the remote desktop. In general, people are using the proprietary TeamViewer program to do that. But there are many other open source alternatives to TeamViewer that you can use.
Top 20 Best Linux Video Conferencing Software in 2019
Technology has brought our world closer by curating out a continuous set of innovative tools. Video conferencing solutions are great examples of this fact. They allow individuals or businesses to conduct seamless communication across the globe without experience the limitation of geographical distance. They can be used for both one to one and group communications. The latter makes them a suitable choice for freelance business owners or corporations who have employees or agents all over the world. Linux, being the industry leader in powering corporate systems, offers a plethora of robust Linux video conferencing software that enables trouble-free video conferencing.
