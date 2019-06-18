Games: Dota Underlords, Streets of Rogue, Jupiter Hell
-
What deals Linux fans should look out for this weekend
Here's a little rundown of some good deals going for Linux users, if you're after something new come and have a look. That is, if you can pull yourself away from the free Dota Underlords from Valve which is currently pulling in masses of players (over 150K right now!).
-
Streets of Rogue, one of my favourite games is leaving Early Access on July 12th
I don't know where to start with Streets of Rogue, it starts off pretty tame and as you get further into it the whole game just becomes mental.
What is it? Well, it's hard to properly pin it down to a genre because it's such a tasty mix. It takes inspiration from games like The Binding of Isaac, Nuclear Throne and Deus Ex to create something entirely unique. It all takes place in a procedurally generated city, one where anything can happen. One minute you're stick in the middle of rival gangs, another you're being chased by cannibals. The AI interactions can be seriously amusing too, very fun to mess with them.
-
You can now try the pre-release demo of the brutal roguelike Jupiter Hell for the weekend
ChaosForge are giving you a chance to play the demo of Jupiter Hell before everyone else, just for the weekend.
What is it? A crowdfunded turn-based sci-fi roguelike with modern 3D graphics and an incredible atmosphere. Seriously, while it is turn-based it has the ferocious intensity of a real-time game, it's pretty amazing. It's one I personally pledged towards, although I've been given earlier access by the developer. I've had a seriously good time with it, as shown off before multiple times here on GamingOnLinux (like here and here).
-
