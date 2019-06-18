FreeBSD 11.3-RC2 Now Available
The second RC build of the 11.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 11.3-RC2 amd64 GENERIC o 11.3-RC2 i386 GENERIC o 11.3-RC2 powerpc GENERIC o 11.3-RC2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 11.3-RC2 sparc64 GENERIC o 11.3-RC2 armv6 BANANAPI o 11.3-RC2 armv6 BEAGLEBONE o 11.3-RC2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD o 11.3-RC2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2 o 11.3-RC2 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 11.3-RC2 armv6 RPI-B o 11.3-RC2 armv6 RPI2 o 11.3-RC2 armv6 PANDABOARD o 11.3-RC2 armv6 WANDBOARD o 11.3-RC2 aarch64 GENERIC Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.3/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/11.3" branch. A summary of changes since 11.3-RC1 includes: o Updates to the ixl(4) and ixlv(4) drivers. A list of changes since 11.2-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.3 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/11.3R/relnotes.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.3-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.3-RC2/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: eu-north-1 region: ami-091a9d377d956c519 ap-south-1 region: ami-0fa381eb7dd65b236 eu-west-3 region: ami-0888c48fcbc7ec3b9 eu-west-2 region: ami-01d9ee1b7ba0aaf87 eu-west-1 region: ami-072313e0a896f9fc3 ap-northeast-2 region: ami-081a9854f2575823e ap-northeast-1 region: ami-027ab7629095b2419 sa-east-1 region: ami-0ed1e9346b072b7fa ca-central-1 region: ami-0effcf973bbde0b80 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-06fc8fd0e39f4a6e8 ap-southeast-2 region: ami-0e68f9d80df9828aa eu-central-1 region: ami-042016143d5bf5261 us-east-1 region: ami-0ad4a06d874497067 us-east-2 region: ami-0efb20b4a888c1bd1 us-west-1 region: ami-0b5b96c925cec68fe us-west-2 region: ami-0f672651aa001cc97 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.3-RC2 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.3-RC2 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland: # shutdown -r now Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files: # freebsd-update install
