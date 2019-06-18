Release of Wine 4.11
-
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 4.11 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Updated version of the Mono engine, including Windows.Forms. - More DLLs are built as PE files by default. - Faster implementation of Slim Reader/Writer locks on Linux. - Initial support for enumerating display devices. - Various bug fixes.
-
Whose Wine is it anyway? Wine 4.11 is out
It's not quite the the Wine o'clock news but it will do, Wine 4.11 is officially out. The Wine team continues progressing on and it's looking tasty.
-
Wine 4.11 Brings Ability To Enumerate Display Devices, Updated Mono
Wine 4.11 is out tonight as the latest bi-weekly development release for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms.
With Wine 4.11 is initial support for enumerating display devices. In particular, a Xinerama display device handler is added to the Wine X11 driver and the ability to handle display device changes.
Wine 4.11 also ships with an updated version of the Mono engine, more DLLs are now built as PE files by default (continuing a recent trend), there is a faster implementation of slim reader/write locks on Linux, and various bug fixes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 567 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Red Hat: Fedora BoF at Red Hat Summit, Volume Cloning Alpha for Kubernetes, Dell/EMC
Games: Dota Underlords, Streets of Rogue, Jupiter Hell
Good List of 5 Open Source Remote Desktop Software
First, you should know that in order for two machines to communicate together, they need what’s known as a “protocol”. A remote desktop protocol is a way of transferring the instructions from one computer to another so that you can graphically control the other system. There are many famous remote desktop protocols, such as RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) which is a proprietary protocol designed by Microsoft and implemented in its Windows operating system, and the VNC (Virtual Network Computing) protocol, which is a free and open source protocol to do the same task, and you can additionally connect to the remote host via SSH, NX protocols and others. Now, away from protocols, you’ll of course need a program to access the remote desktop. In general, people are using the proprietary TeamViewer program to do that. But there are many other open source alternatives to TeamViewer that you can use.
Recent comments
8 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 5 sec ago
9 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 57 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 51 min ago
11 hours 45 sec ago
11 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago