Release of Wine 4.11

Software
  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine development release 4.11 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Updated version of the Mono engine, including Windows.Forms.
  - More DLLs are built as PE files by default.
  - Faster implementation of Slim Reader/Writer locks on Linux.
  - Initial support for enumerating display devices.
  - Various bug fixes.
  • Whose Wine is it anyway? Wine 4.11 is out

    It's not quite the the Wine o'clock news but it will do, Wine 4.11 is officially out. The Wine team continues progressing on and it's looking tasty.

  • Wine 4.11 Brings Ability To Enumerate Display Devices, Updated Mono

    Wine 4.11 is out tonight as the latest bi-weekly development release for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms.

    With Wine 4.11 is initial support for enumerating display devices. In particular, a Xinerama display device handler is added to the Wine X11 driver and the ability to handle display device changes.

    Wine 4.11 also ships with an updated version of the Mono engine, more DLLs are now built as PE files by default (continuing a recent trend), there is a faster implementation of slim reader/write locks on Linux, and various bug fixes.

Security Leftovers

Red Hat: Fedora BoF at Red Hat Summit, Volume Cloning Alpha for Kubernetes, Dell/EMC

  • Fedora BoF at Red Hat Summit
    Every year, Red Hat holds a conference for customers, partners, and open source contributors — Red Hat Summit.This year’s was last month, in Boston, Massachusetts, and of course Fedora was there. We had our booth in the “Community Central” area of the expo floor, and ran a birds-of-a-feather (BoF) session for open discussion with community members. I was joined by Brian Exelbierd, Ben Cotton, Adam Šamalík, and a dozen members of the Fedora community. We used a “lean coffee” format to drive the topics, letting the attendees propose and vote on what we discussed. (It’s basically the same format we use for Fedora Council’s open floor meetings, but in person rather than via IRC.) I expected a lot of questions about the new features of Fedora 30, which was released eight days before. But the community members who came to the BoF seemed pretty well-informed on this. Instead, the most-voted topic was Fedora Modularity.
  • Introducing Volume Cloning Alpha for Kubernetes
    Kubernetes v1.15 introduces alpha support for volume cloning. This feature allows you to create new volumes using the contents of existing volumes in the user’s namespace using the Kubernetes API.
  • How Dell EMC and Red Hat work together on joint solutions
    From virtualization and cloud to enterprise IT optimization and performance, Red Hat and Dell EMC deliver open, cost-effective and highly reliable solutions. Our jointly designed and architected solutions blend the best of Red Hat technology with Dell EMC’s customer-driven innovation to create solutions and services that address real-world needs.

Games: Dota Underlords, Streets of Rogue, Jupiter Hell

  • What deals Linux fans should look out for this weekend
    Here's a little rundown of some good deals going for Linux users, if you're after something new come and have a look. That is, if you can pull yourself away from the free Dota Underlords from Valve which is currently pulling in masses of players (over 150K right now!).
  • Streets of Rogue, one of my favourite games is leaving Early Access on July 12th
    I don't know where to start with Streets of Rogue, it starts off pretty tame and as you get further into it the whole game just becomes mental. What is it? Well, it's hard to properly pin it down to a genre because it's such a tasty mix. It takes inspiration from games like The Binding of Isaac, Nuclear Throne and Deus Ex to create something entirely unique. It all takes place in a procedurally generated city, one where anything can happen. One minute you're stick in the middle of rival gangs, another you're being chased by cannibals. The AI interactions can be seriously amusing too, very fun to mess with them.
  • You can now try the pre-release demo of the brutal roguelike Jupiter Hell for the weekend
    ChaosForge are giving you a chance to play the demo of Jupiter Hell before everyone else, just for the weekend. What is it? A crowdfunded turn-based sci-fi roguelike with modern 3D graphics and an incredible atmosphere. Seriously, while it is turn-based it has the ferocious intensity of a real-time game, it's pretty amazing. It's one I personally pledged towards, although I've been given earlier access by the developer. I've had a seriously good time with it, as shown off before multiple times here on GamingOnLinux (like here and here).

Good List of 5 Open Source Remote Desktop Software

First, you should know that in order for two machines to communicate together, they need what’s known as a “protocol”. A remote desktop protocol is a way of transferring the instructions from one computer to another so that you can graphically control the other system. There are many famous remote desktop protocols, such as RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) which is a proprietary protocol designed by Microsoft and implemented in its Windows operating system, and the VNC (Virtual Network Computing) protocol, which is a free and open source protocol to do the same task, and you can additionally connect to the remote host via SSH, NX protocols and others. Now, away from protocols, you’ll of course need a program to access the remote desktop. In general, people are using the proprietary TeamViewer program to do that. But there are many other open source alternatives to TeamViewer that you can use. Read more

