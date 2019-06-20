Open Source Slack Alternative Mattermost Gets $50M Funding
Mattermost, which presents itself as an open source alternative to Slack raised $50M in series B funding. This is definitely something to get excited for.
Slack is a cloud-based team collaboration software that is mainly used for internal team communication. Enterprises, startups and even open source projects worldwide use it interact with colleagues and project members. Slack is free with limited features while the paid enterprise version has premium features.
Slack is valued at $20 billion in June, 2019. You can guess the kind of impact it has made in the tech industry and certainly more products are trying to compete with Slack.
