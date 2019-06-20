OpenBSD Leftovers
OpenBSD Adds Initial User-Space Support For Vulkan
Somewhat surprisingly, OpenBSD has added the Vulkan library and ICD loader support as their newest port.
This new graphics/vulkan-loader port provides the generic Vulkan library and ICD support that is the common code for Vulkan implementations on the system. This doesn't enable any Vulkan hardware drivers or provide something new not available elsewhere, but is rare seeing Vulkan work among the BSDs. There is also in ports the related components like the SPIR-V headers and tools, glsllang, and the Vulkan tools and validation layers.
SSH gets protection against side channel attacks
Implementation-wise, keys are encrypted "shielded" when loaded and then automatically and transparently unshielded when used for signatures or when being saved/serialised.
Hopefully we can remove this in a few years time when computer architecture has become less unsafe.
doas environmental security
Ted Unangst (tedu@) posted to the tech@ mailing list regarding recent changes to environment handling in doas (in -current): [...]
Enso OS, A Desktop Mix between Xubuntu and elementary OS
Enso OS is a relatively new GNU/Linux distro based on Ubuntu with XFCE desktop coupled with Gala Window Manager. Looking at Enso is like looking at a mix between Xubuntu and elementary OS. It features a Super key start menu called Panther and a global menu on its top panel, making the interface very interesting to try. This overview briefly highlights the user interface for you.
Stellarium v0.19.1 has been released!
Thank you very much to community for bug reports, feature requests and contributions! Also: Stellarium 0.19.1 Released with A Large List of Changes
Wine-Staging 4.11 Released With Its 800+ Patches On Top Of Wine
Just hours after releasing Wine 4.11, the team maintaining the experimental/testing version of Wine -- Wine-Staging -- issued their release with more than 800 patches re-based on top. Wine-Staging 4.11 is at 818 patches on top of upstream Wine, which is lower than previous releases thanks to a number of patches getting upstreamed this month.
Games: Ascii Patrol Game, Canonical/Valve, and Weekend Picks
