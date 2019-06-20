Kernel: Rants, PulseAudio 12, Valve-Related Bug and Mesa 19.1.1 RC
'Bulls%^t! Complete bull$h*t!' Reset the clock on the last time woke Linus Torvalds exploded at a Linux kernel dev
Linux kernel chieftain Linus Torvalds owes the swear jar a few quid this week, although by his standards this most recent rant of his is relatively restrained.
Over on the kernel development mailing list, in a long and involved thread about the functionality and efficiency of operating system page caches, firebrand-turned-woke Torvalds described Aussie programmer Dave Chinner’s arguments in the debate as "bullshit," "complete bullshit," and "obviously garbage."
To be fair to the open-source overlord, this is a far less personal attack than previous outbursts, such as the time he slammed "some security people" as "just f#cking morons," or that unforgettable straight-to-the-point detonation: "Mauro, SHUT THE F**K UP."
It Looks Like PulseAudio 13.0 Will Be Releasing Soon
It's been a year since the release of PulseAudio 12 and even eleven months since the last point release but it looks like the next PulseAudio release will be out very soon.
The next PulseAudio release has been under discussion with the sorting out of when the release will take place and any blocker bugs. As it stands now, there is just one blocker bug remaining and that is addressing a regression.
A One Line Kernel Patch Appears To Solve The Recent Linux + Steam Networking Regression
As a follow-up to the issue reported on Friday regarding the latest Linux kernel releases causing problems for Valve's Steam client, a fix appears pending that with changing around one line of code does appear to address the regression.
Linus Torvalds got involved and pointed out a brand new kernel patch that may solve the issue. That patch was quickly reaffirmed by Linux gamers as well as prominent Valve Linux developer Pierre-Loup A. Griffais.
Mesa 19.1.1 release candidate
Hello list, The candidate for the Mesa 19.1.1 is now available. Currently we have: - 27 queued - 0 nominated (outstanding) - and 0 rejected patch The current queue consists mostly in fixes for different drivers (RADV, ANV, Nouveau, Virgl, V3D, R300g, ...) The queue also contains different fixes for different parts (Meson build, GLX, etc). Take a look at section "Mesa stable queue" for more information Testing reports/general approval -------------------------------- Any testing reports (or general approval of the state of the branch) will be greatly appreciated. The plan is to have 19.1.1 this Tuesday (25th June), around or shortly after 10:00 GMT. If you have any questions or suggestions - be that about the current patch queue or otherwise, please go ahead. Trivial merge conflicts ----------------------- commit 25a34df61439b25645d03510d6354cb1f5e8a185 Author: Kenneth Graunke
iris: Fix iris_flush_and_dirty_history to actually dirty history. (cherry picked from commit 64fb20ed326fa0e524582225faaa4bb28f6e4349) Cheers, J.A.
Mesa 19.1.1 Is Coming Next Week With A Variety Of Fixes
Debuting two weeks ago was the Mesa 19.1 quarterly feature update while due out early next week is the first bug-fix point release.
Mesa 19.1 is a huge update over 19.0 and earlier. Mesa 19.1 brought multiple new Gallium3D drivers as well as a new Vulkan driver (TURNIP), performance optimizations, new Vulkan extensions, mature Icelake support, and a variety of other features as listed in the aforelinked article.
Enso OS, A Desktop Mix between Xubuntu and elementary OS
Enso OS is a relatively new GNU/Linux distro based on Ubuntu with XFCE desktop coupled with Gala Window Manager. Looking at Enso is like looking at a mix between Xubuntu and elementary OS. It features a Super key start menu called Panther and a global menu on its top panel, making the interface very interesting to try. This overview briefly highlights the user interface for you.
