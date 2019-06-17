Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 23rd of June 2019 05:14:21 PM

I really was hoping that we'd continue to have an increasingly quiet

and shrinking rc series. But that was not to be.

rc6 is the biggest rc in number of commits we've had so far for this

5.2 cycle (obviously ignoring the merge window itself and rc1). And

it's not just because of trivial patches (although admittedly we have

those too), but we obviously had the TCP SACK/fragmentation/mss fixes

in there, and they in turn required some fixes too.

Happily we did pick up on the problem quickly - largely thanks to the

patches making it into distro kernels quickly and then causing

problems for the steam client of all things - but it's still something

that doesn't exactly make me get the warm and fuzzies at this point in

the release cycle.

I'm also doing this rc on a Saturday, because I am going to spend all

of tomorrow on a plane once again. So I'm traveling first for a

conference and then for some R&R on a liveaboard, so I'm going to have

spotty access to email for a few days, and then for a week I'll be

entirely incommunicado. So rc7 will be delayed.

I was thinking that I timed it all really well in what should be the

quietest period of the release cycle for me, and now I obviously hope

that last week really was a fluke.