Linux 5.2-rc6
I really was hoping that we'd continue to have an increasingly quiet
and shrinking rc series. But that was not to be.
rc6 is the biggest rc in number of commits we've had so far for this
5.2 cycle (obviously ignoring the merge window itself and rc1). And
it's not just because of trivial patches (although admittedly we have
those too), but we obviously had the TCP SACK/fragmentation/mss fixes
in there, and they in turn required some fixes too.
Happily we did pick up on the problem quickly - largely thanks to the
patches making it into distro kernels quickly and then causing
problems for the steam client of all things - but it's still something
that doesn't exactly make me get the warm and fuzzies at this point in
the release cycle.
I'm also doing this rc on a Saturday, because I am going to spend all
of tomorrow on a plane once again. So I'm traveling first for a
conference and then for some R&R on a liveaboard, so I'm going to have
spotty access to email for a few days, and then for a week I'll be
entirely incommunicado. So rc7 will be delayed.
I was thinking that I timed it all really well in what should be the
quietest period of the release cycle for me, and now I obviously hope
that last week really was a fluke.
