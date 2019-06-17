Programming/Development Leftovers What's the Most Secure Programming Language? WhiteSource recently put out a report, taking a deeper dive into the security of the most popular programming languages.

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Plum UI Kit The mobile framework NativeScript team is releasing a new open-source project this week designed to help developers style their applications. The team calls the Plum UI Kit a “kitchen sink native app” meant to provide common app scenarios with copy-and-paste abilities.

Kedro Open Source library For Machine Learning A new open source development workflow framework for creating machine learning code has been released. Kedro has PySpark integration and an SDK for working with datasets. Kedro has been developed by QuantumBlack, an analytics firm acquired by McKinsey's in 2015, and the name Kedro derives from the Greek word meaning center or core. Kedro helps structure your data pipeline using software engineering principles. It also provides a standardized approach to collaboration for teams.

Prisons Are Banning Books That Teach Prisoners How to Code According to public records obtained by the Salem Reporter, the Oregon Department of Corrections has banned dozens of books related to programming and technology as they come through the mail room, ensuring that they don’t get to the hands of prisoners.

Oregon prisons ban dozens of technology and programming books over security concerns Chan said he understands security concerns for books related to hacking, but they often see introductory or basic books disallowed.

Security Leftovers [Attackers] Used Two Firefox Zero Days to Hit a Crypto Exchange Luckily, not only did Coinbase and an outside researcher notice the bugs, but Coinbase picked up on the attack before any money could be stolen or the network could be infiltrated.

Romanian hospitals, affected by ransomware attack [iophk: "Windows TCO"] Four hospitals in Romania have been affected by the BadRabbit 4 ransomware, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced. One of the hospitals is the Victor Babeş Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bucharest. The other hospitals are located in Huşi, Dorohoi and Cărbuneşti.

Cyber-attacks on hospitals most likely come from China, SRI says The specialists with the Cyberint National Centre with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) suspect that the recent attacks on hospitals in Romania come from China, service representatives say, quoted by digi24.ro. “Regarding the cyber-attacks on hospitals, the Cyberint National Centre suspect the attackers are of Chinese origin. The time interval was considered, when the Chinese hackers are active and the clues left along with the ransom requests,” SRI says in a release.

US 'launched cyber-attack on Iran weapons systems' The cyber-attack disabled computer systems controlling rocket and missile launchers, the Washington Post said.

[Compromise] of U.S. Border Surveillance Contractor Is Way Bigger Than the Government Lets On Even as Homeland Security officials have attempted to downplay the impact of a security intrusion that reached deep into the network of a federal surveillance contractor, secret documents, handbooks, and slides concerning surveillance technology deployed along U.S. borders are being widely and openly shared online. A terabyte of torrents seeded by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS)—journalists dispersing records that governments and corporations would rather nobody read—are as of writing being downloaded daily. As of this week, that includes more than 400 GB of data stolen by an unknown actor from Perceptics, a discreet contractor based in Knoxville, Tennessee, that works for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and is, regardless of whatever U.S. officials say, right now the epicenter of a major U.S. government data breach.