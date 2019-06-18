Games: EA, Lutris, and Canonical's Second Thoughts After Valve's Response
EA calls loot boxes 'surprise mechanics' and compares them to Kinder Eggs
Confusion was a theme—over language, games, the questions—with highlights including one MP asking if Epic can close down text messages. He meant chat, but for a moment Epic's representatives struggled to explain that they don't have control over SMS. Later, Fortnite gets compared to a casino.
Lutris is an excellent gaming platform!
In Linux, typically, when there's a solution to a problem, there are seven other solutions to the same problem. But not so when it comes to Linux gaming. Here, we only have several incomplete solutions to a rather big problem. Steam did massively improve the situation, and it looks like the most mature and likely technology slash software to bring parity to the Linux gaming scene. Still, it's not a perfect fix.
There are many Linux games that don't quite fit the Steam category [sic]. You have old games, indie games with their distribution channels, Windows games that need WINE, and so forth. If you want to have all these under a single umbrella, there isn't really a solution. Well. Maybe. A challenger appears: Lutris. Let's have a review.
Valve looking to drop support for Ubuntu 19.10 and up due to Canonical's 32bit decision (updated)
Update: Canonical are now saying 32bit libraries will be "frozen" and not entirely dropped.
