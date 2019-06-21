Programming/Development Leftovers
binb 0.0.4: Several nice improvements
The fourth release of the binb package just arrived on CRAN. binb regroups four rather nice themes for writing LaTeX Beamer presentations much more easily in in (R)Markdown. As a teaser, a quick demo combining all four themes follows; documentation and examples are in the package.
Watermarking photos? "I can do that in Python!"
The Python Image Library (PIL), although not in the standard library, has been Python’s best-known 2-D image processing library. It predated installers such as pip, so a “friendly fork” called Pillow was created. Although the package is called Pillow, you import it as PIL to make it compatible with the older PIL.
EuroPython 2019: Schedule is online
Please make sure you book your ticket in the coming days. We will switch to late bird rates next week.
If you want to attend the training sessions, please buy a training pass in addition to your conference ticket, or get a combined ticket. We only have very few training seats left.
Mike Driscoll: PyDev of the Week: Geir Arne Hjelle
This week we welcome Geir Arne Hjelle (@gahjelle) as our PyDev of the Week! Geir is a regular contributor to Real Python. You can also find some of his work over on Github. Let’s take a few moments to get to know Geir now!
Python's Mypy--Advanced Usage
In my last article, I introduced Mypy, a package that enforces type checking in Python programs. Python itself is, and always will remain, a dynamically typed language. However, Python 3 supports "annotations", a feature that allows you to attach an object to variables, function parameters and function return values. These annotations are ignored by Python itself, but they can be used by external tools.
Mypy is one such tool, and it's an increasingly popular one. The idea is that you run Mypy on your code before running it. Mypy looks at your code and makes sure that your annotations correspond with actual usage. In that sense, it's far stricter than Python itself, but that's the whole point.
In my last article, I covered some basic uses for Mypy. Here, I want to expand upon those basics and show how Mypy really digs deeply into type definitions, allowing you to describe your code in a way that lets you be more confident of its stability.
One Of AMD's Leading LLVM Compiler Experts Jumped Ship To Unity
AMD has lost one of their leading LLVM compiler developers as well as serving as a Vulkan/SPIR-V expert with being involved in those Khronos specifications.
Neil Henning has parted ways with AMD and is now joining Unity Technologies. Neil was brought to AMD to improve the performance of their LLVM compiler, in particular their LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) used by the likes of their official AMD Vulkan driver in order to make it competitive with their long-standing, proprietary shader compiler currently used by their binary graphics drivers. While at AMD, he was able to increase the performance of their LLVM shader compiler stack by about 2x over the past year. He also implemented various Vulkan driver extensions into their stack.
[LibreOffice GSoC] Week 4 Report
As this week was my last week in my exams I worked in many minor points to finish it and finish all missing parts for phase1.
SUSE: Release of SUSE CaaS Platform, SUSE Enterprise Storage, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 and More
Glen Barber: Statement regarding employment change and roles in the [FreeBSD] Project
Dear FreeBSD community: As I have a highly-visible role within the community, I want to share some news. I have decided the time has come to move on from my role with the FreeBSD Foundation, this Friday being my last day. I have accepted a position within a prominent company that uses and produces products based on FreeBSD. My new employer has included provisions within my job description that allow me to continue supporting the FreeBSD Project in my current roles, including Release Engineering. There are no planned immediate changes with how this pertains to my roles within the Project and the various teams of which I am a member. FreeBSD 11.3 and 12.1 will continue as previously scheduled, with no impact as a result of this change. I want to thank everyone at the FreeBSD Foundation for providing the opportunity to serve the FreeBSD Project in my various roles, and their support for my decision. I look forward to continue supporting the FreeBSD Project in my various roles moving forward. GlenAlso: FreeBSD's Release Engineering Lead Departs The Foundation
There's A Professional Grade Digital Cinema Camera Powered By Linux
Digital camera startup Octopus Cinema has been designing the "OCTOPUSCAMERA" as a digital cinema camera that's professional grade yet is an open platform with removable/upgradeable parts and this camera platform itself is running Linux. The OCTOPUSCAMERA supports up to 5K full frame recording, weighs less than 1kg, and is powered by Linux. It's a rather ambitious device and they aim to be shipping in 2020. Also: Old Linus Torvalds is back: Linux page caching sparks 'bulls**t' outburst [Ed: Anti-Linux writers of the CBS tabloid ZDNet are mobbing Torvalds into silence again]
Android Leftovers
