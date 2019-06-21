Android Leftovers
-
Motorola says Android R isn’t currently ‘planned’ for Moto Z4
-
Motorola's Moto Z4 will only get 1-year of Android update, won't receive Android R
-
3 Best Ways to Track Lost Android Phone
-
Battery calibration on Android: How to do it?
-
Get a console quality game controller for your Android phone for just $30
-
I Miss the Big Reveal of New Android Versions
-
Do you use AirPods with your Android phone?
-
Innovative Cochlear Implant Enables Direct Android Connectivity - Health IT
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 695 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Benchmarking The Intel Performance Change With Linux FSGSBASE Support
As covered last week, the Linux kernel is finally about to see FSGSBASE support a feature supported by Intel CPUs going back to Ivybridge and can help performance. Since that earlier article the FS/GS BASE patches have been moved to the x86/cpu branch meaning unless any last-minute problems arise the functionality will be merged for the Linux 5.3 cycle. I've also begun running some benchmarks to see how this will change the Linux performance on Intel hardware. See the aforelinked article for more background information on this functionality that's been available in patch form for the Linux kernel going back years but hasn't been mainlined -- well, until hopefully next month. FSGSBASE should help in context switching performance which is particularly good news following the various CPU vulnerabilities like Meltdown and Zombieload that have really hurt the context switching performance.
Programming/Development Leftovers
Official x86 Zhaoxin Processor Support Is Coming With Linux 5.3
Zhaoxin is the company producing Chinese x86 CPUs created by a joint venture between VIA and the Shanghai government. The current Zhaoxin ZX CPUs are based on VIA's Isaiah design and making use of VIA's x86 license. With the Linux 5.3 kernel will be better support for these Chinese desktop x86 CPUs. Future designs of the Zhaoxin processors call for 7nm manufacturing, PCI Express 4.0, DDR5, and other features to put it on parity with modern Intel and AMD CPUs. It remains to be seen how well that will work out, but certainly seems to be moving along in the desktop/consumer space for Chinese-built x86 CPUs while in the server space there's the Hygon Dhyana EPYC-based processors filling the space for Chinese servers.
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 min 2 sec ago
4 hours 52 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago