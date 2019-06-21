today's howtos
Docker container command for beginners
Playstation 3 Emulator for Linux
Maria "tatica" Leandro: 3 easy ways to sharpen skin with darktable
Excellent Utilities: fkill – kill processes quick and easy
How to set up the Foliate eBook reader on Linux
How to add docklets to Plank dock on Linux
How to Use Tor With a VPN: Tutorial to Install IPVanish
How to Install LiteCart on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
How to Install Audio Effects Tool PulseEffects in Ubuntu 18.04
How to Download a File on Ubuntu Linux using the Command Line
More in Tux Machines
Videos: OpenMandriva Lx 4.0, Enso OS 0.3.1, OpenShift and Upbound
189 Lives Changed - By Linux
I've been at this business of putting Linux-powered computers into the homes of financially disadvantaged kids since 2005, one way or the other. That's 14 years and north of 1670 computers placed. Throughout those years, I've shared with you some of our successes, and spotlighted the indomitable spirit of the Free Open Source Community and The Linux Community as a whole. I've also shared with you the lowest of the low times for us, and me personally. But through it all, Reglue has maintained our mission of placing first-time computers into the homes of financially disadvantaged students. By onesies and twosies mostly. A multi-machine learning center here and there, by far the greatest is the Bruno Knaapen Technology Learning Center. And as much of a challenge as that was, we have another project of even greater measure. If you don't know who Bruno Knaapen is, I suggest you follow the link. Bruno will go down in history as a person who helped more people adapt to Linux than anyone, at any time. Bruno's online contributions are still a treasure trove of Linux knowledge. So much, individuals pay out of their pocket to make sure that information remains available. Going down that list, you will come to understand the tenacity and knowledge that man shared with his community. I was one of those that learned at his elbow.
Tails 3.14.2 is out
This release is an emergency release to fix a critical security vulnerability in Tor Browser. You should upgrade as soon as possible.
Security Leftovers
